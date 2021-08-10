Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

With the changing of seasons comes a refresh in some of the things we love most -- candles, shoes, beauty essentials and even our own home spaces. And with the fall season in particular, it's impossible to not get caught up in the wonder of fuzzy knit sweaters, pumpkin spice aromas and farmhouse chic-inspired decor.

With that in mind, ET Style has scoured the Internet in search of the coziest fall furniture and decor to help get your home prepped for the season ahead -- because it's never too early to get shopping, right? Our favorites include a Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack from QVC, a warm-hued Happy Fall Y'All Throw Pillow from TJ Maxx, moody Danni Taper Candle Holders from Anthropologie and a farmhouse-inspired Leona Dining Bench from World Market. The best part? Shoppers can splurge on these seasonal must-haves all without having to leave the comforts of their home.

Peruse through some of our favorite decor and furniture picks that will help to dress up your home this fall. Need more home design inspiration? Check out ET Style's dorm room decor guide, along with other celeb-approved home decor must-haves.

