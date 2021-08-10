Shopping

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cozy Fall Decor & Furniture
Getty Images

With the changing of seasons comes a refresh in some of the things we love most -- candles, shoes, beauty essentials and even our own home spaces. And with the fall season in particular, it's impossible to not get caught up in the wonder of fuzzy knit sweaters, pumpkin spice aromas and farmhouse chic-inspired decor.

With that in mind, ET Style has scoured the Internet in search of the coziest fall furniture and decor to help get your home prepped for the season ahead -- because it's never too early to get shopping, right? Our favorites include a Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack from QVC, a warm-hued Happy Fall Y'All Throw Pillow from TJ Maxx, moody Danni Taper Candle Holders from Anthropologie and a farmhouse-inspired Leona Dining Bench from World Market. The best part? Shoppers can splurge on these seasonal must-haves all without having to leave the comforts of their home.

Peruse through some of our favorite decor and furniture picks that will help to dress up your home this fall. Need more home design inspiration? Check out ET Style's dorm room decor guide, along with other celeb-approved home decor must-haves.

Barbara King Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack
Barbara King Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack
QVC
Barbara King Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack
These woven pumpkins offer a cozy, refreshed take on a classic fall decor staple.
$67 AT QVC (REGULARLY $90)
10" Illuminated Mosaic Leaf Curved Vase by Valerie
10" Illuminated Mosaic Leaf Curved Vase by Valerie
QVC
10" Illuminated Mosaic Leaf Curved Vase by Valerie
The autumn-centric hues in this vase will bring the colors of fall right into your home.
$57 AT QVC
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Fall Favorites Candle Set
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Fall Favorites Candle Set
QVC
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Fall Favorites Candle Set
This candle set features three different scents, including Golden Harvest Pumpkin, Deep Dish Apple Pie and Crimson Leaves.
$45 AT QVC (REGULARLY $50)
Lykke Side Table
Lykke Side Table
Anthropologie
Lykke Side Table
According to the website, this bold side table is pieced together from refined tropical hardwood.
$448 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Cupcakes & Cashmere Happy Fall Y'all Pillow
Cupcakes & Cashmere Happy Fall Y'all Pillow
TJ Maxx
Cupcakes & Cashmere Happy Fall Y'all Pillow
The prettiest pop of color to add to your autumnal decorating.
$20 AT TJ MAXX
Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench
Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench
World Market
Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench
These days, the farmhouse design aesthetic is more popular than ever before -- and this stylish dining bench is full proof of it.
$300 AT WORLD MARKET
Wellington Plaid Throw Blanket
Wellington Plaid Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Wellington Plaid Throw Blanket
The coziest plaid blanket to wrap yourself in on chilly fall days.
$128 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Los Muertos Ceramic Salt And Pepper Shaker Set
Los Muertos Ceramic Salt And Pepper Shaker Set
World Market
Los Muertos Ceramic Salt And Pepper Shaker Set
Spice up your Halloween season -- literally.
$10 AT WORLD MARKET
Glitzhome Glittery Glass Halloween Harvest Pumpkin Pair S/2
Glitzhome Glittery Glass Halloween Harvest Pumpkin Pair S/2
QVC
Glitzhome Glittery Glass Halloween Harvest Pumpkin Pair S/2
The multicolored pumpkin of autumn dreams.
$40 AT QVC (REGULARLY $57)
Danni Taper Candle Holder
Danni Taper Candle Holder
Anthropologie
Danni Taper Candle Holder
Elevate the season with these moody candle holders.
$36 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
QVC
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Shed some light on the upcoming season with this delicate, illuminated harvest wreath.
$32 AT QVC (REGULARLY $50)
Bronzed Watering Pitcher Vase
Bronzed Watering Pitcher Vase
Anthropologie
Bronzed Watering Pitcher Vase
This bronzed beauty is only $78 at Anthropologie.
$78 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Metal Sylvia Accent Table With Numbered Drawers
Metal Sylvia Accent Table With Numbered Drawers
World Market
Metal Sylvia Accent Table With Numbered Drawers
This accent table from World Market has a hauntingly rustic feel to it -- perfect for Halloween and beyond.
$300 AT WORLD MARKET
Candy Corn Lane Pumpkin Signage
Candy Corn Lane Pumpkin Signage
TJ Maxx
Candy Corn Lane Pumpkin Signage
This decor sign points to a pumpkin patch, apple orchard and farmstand.
$50 AT TJ MAXX
THRO Loolie Leaves Printed Loft Throw
THRO Loolie Leaves Printed Loft Throw
TJ Maxx
THRO Loolie Leaves Printed Loft Throw
This ultra soft throw blanket from THRO is as cozy as it is cute.
$17 AT TJ MAXX
Welcome Fall Perfect Pallet By Sincere Surroundings.
Welcome Fall Perfect Pallet By Sincere Surroundings.
QVC
Welcome Fall Perfect Pallet By Sincere Surroundings.
Embrace the season with this cute pallet piece.
$39 AT QVC (REGULARLY $44)
Glitzhome Enameled Fall Metal Pumpkin Patch Hanging Wall Sign
Glitzhome Enameled Fall Metal Pumpkin Patch Hanging Wall Sign
QVC
Glitzhome Enameled Fall Metal Pumpkin Patch Hanging Wall Sign
Cozy, farmhouse decor takes on a whole new meaning with this wall sign.
$33 AT QVC (REGULARLY $48)
Cozy Boucle Pillow
Cozy Boucle Pillow
Anthropologie
Cozy Boucle Pillow
All of your favorite fall colors encompassed in one comfy pillow set.
STARTS AT $48 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Set of 4 Seasonal Metal Wall Plaques by Valerie
Set of 4 Seasonal Metal Wall Plaques by Valerie
QVC
Set of 4 Seasonal Metal Wall Plaques by Valerie
This bundle gets you a seasonal sign that's on-trend any time of the year!
$54 AT QVC
Rylie Counter Stool
Rylie Counter Stool
Anthropologie
Rylie Counter Stool
This chic stool is available in the colors of caramel, citron, sage and navy.
$448 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Embroidered Coraline Accent Chair
Embroidered Coraline Accent Chair
Anthropologie
Embroidered Coraline Accent Chair
This floral embroidered accent chair will liven up any space.
$1,198 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
24" Feather & Berry Wreath by Nearly Natural
24" Feather & Berry Wreath by Nearly Natural
QVC
24" Feather & Berry Wreath by Nearly Natural
All of the glorious tones of fall are wrapped up in this wreath by Nearly Natural.
$67 AT QVC (REGULARLY $74)
Autumn Hill 6ft. Pumpkin Garland
Autumn Hill 6ft. Pumpkin Garland
TJ Maxx
Autumn Hill 6ft. Pumpkin Garland
Does it get any cuter than pumpkin garland?
$15 AT TJ MAXX

 RELATED CONTENT:

How to Style Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo’s Summer Looks for Fall

Best Fall Fashion Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

The Best Celebrity Brands on QVC and Home Shopping Network

 