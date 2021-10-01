Shopping

Rugs USA Friends and Family Sale: Up to 75% Off Styles to Cozy up Your Home for Fall -- This Weekend Only

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rugs USA
Rugs USA

Fall is here, and if you're anything like us, you're probably looking to freshen up your decor and give your home a cozy makeover for the season.

Adding a new rug to a space can work wonders when it comes to making an upgrade for the new season, but more often than not, they can be pricey. Lucky for you, this weekend Rugs USA is having their Friends and Family Sale with select styles up to 75% off! 

Through October 3, Rugs USA is offering up to 75% off select styles, plus free shipping. No promo code needed -- sale prices are automatically applied at checkout. If there's something you're eyeing for your home, make sure to act fast, because these special offers won't last forever.

Just about any style, color and size of rug you could dream of is on sale, from wool to jute to washable styles and more. This means decorating (or redecorating) any room is just a few clicks away. 

Below, shop our favorite items from the Rugs USA Friends and Family Sale.

Peach Rosette Medallion Washable Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA
Peach Rosette Medallion Washable Area Rug
Not only is this vintage-inspired rug pretty, it's also washable for easy maintenance!
$87 AND UP$39 AND UP
Black Moroccan Diamond Pinstripes Tassel Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA
Black Moroccan Diamond Pinstripes Tassel Area Rug
The moody tones and ultra fluffy fibers in this are perfect for the season.
$100 AND UP$45 AND UP
Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug
Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug
Rugs USA
Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug
A faux cowhide area rug with gilded accents is the carpet combination we never knew we needed.
$170 AND UP$77 AND UP
Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA
Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug
Put this extra-fluffy shag rug next to your bed so it'll feel like you're walking on clouds first thing in the morning.
$282 AND UP$113 AND UP
$95 (REGULARLY $187)
Natural Jute Braided Area Rug
Natural Jute Braided Area Rug
Rugs USA
Natural Jute Braided Area Rug
For an earthy, layered look, we love this 100% jute rug.
$107 AND UP$48 AND UP
Rust Dynast Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA
Rust Dynast Area Rug
Give your home a bohemian makeover the easy way with this colorful rug with a tribal motif. 
$128 AND UP$51 AND UP
Hand Woven Candy Striped Chevron Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA
Hand Woven Candy Striped Chevron Area Rug
This candy-colored handwoven rug was made for adding a fun punch to any space.
$104 AND UP$31 AND UP
Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug
Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug
Rugs USA
Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug
We can see this elevating an entryway, hallway or even a bathroom.
$74 AND UP$33 AND UP

