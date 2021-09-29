Fall is finally here and with the changing of seasons comes a refresh in some of the things we love most -- candles, shoes, beauty essentials and even our own home spaces. And with the fall season in particular, it's impossible to not get caught up in the wonder of fuzzy knit sweaters, pumpkin spice aromas, spooky Halloween accents and farmhouse chic-inspired fall decorating ideas.

With that in mind, ET Style has scoured the Internet in search of the coziest furniture and fall decor to help get your home prepped for the season ahead -- because it's never too early to get shopping, right? Our favorites include a Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack from QVC, a warm-hued Happy Fall Y'All Throw Pillow from TJ Maxx, moody Danni Taper Candle Holders from Anthropologie and a farmhouse-inspired Leona Dining Bench from World Market. The best part? Shoppers can splurge on these seasonal must-haves all without having to leave the comforts of their home.

Peruse through some of our favorite fall and Halloween decor, plus furniture picks that will help to dress up your home this fall. Need more home design inspiration? Check out ET Style's dorm room decor guide, along with other celeb-approved home decor must-haves.

Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench World Market Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench The farmhouse design aesthetic gets a lot of love around fall. This bench is just the neutral fall decor that can easily transition into holiday decor. $300 AT WORLD MARKET Buy Now

White Pumpkin Garland Amazon White Pumpkin Garland White pumpkins are a must have for fall home decor this year. Do they get any cuter than pumpkin garland with pine cones sprinkled in? $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

