Cozy Fall Decor & Furniture
Fall is finally here and with the changing of seasons comes a refresh in some of the things we love most -- candles, shoes, beauty essentials and even our own home spaces. And with the fall season in particular, it's impossible to not get caught up in the wonder of fuzzy knit sweaters, pumpkin spice aromas, spooky Halloween accents and farmhouse chic-inspired fall decorating ideas.

With that in mind, ET Style has scoured the Internet in search of the coziest furniture and fall decor to help get your home prepped for the season ahead -- because it's never too early to get shopping, right? Our favorites include a Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack from QVC, a warm-hued Happy Fall Y'All Throw Pillow from TJ Maxx, moody Danni Taper Candle Holders from Anthropologie and a farmhouse-inspired Leona Dining Bench from World Market. The best part? Shoppers can splurge on these seasonal must-haves all without having to leave the comforts of their home.

Peruse through some of our favorite fall and Halloween decor, plus furniture picks that will help to dress up your home this fall. Need more home design inspiration? Check out ET Style's dorm room decor guide, along with other celeb-approved home decor must-haves.

Sunflowers Floral Arrangement in a Mason Jar
Sunflowers Floral Arrangement in a Mason Jar
Wayfair
Sunflowers Floral Arrangement in a Mason Jar
Pair these sunflowers in a mason jar with a set of mini pumpkins for a fall centerpiece. 
$42 AT WAYFAIR
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
QVC
Home Reflections Illuminated Harvest Pumpkin Crescent Wreath
Shed some light on the upcoming season with this delicate, illuminated fall wreath.
$34 AT QVC (REGULARLY $50)
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Fall Favorites Candle Set
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Fall Favorites Candle Set
QVC
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Fall Favorites Candle Set
This candle set features three different scents, including Golden Harvest Pumpkin, Deep Dish Apple Pie and Crimson Leaves.
$45 AT QVC (REGULARLY $50)
Bronzed Watering Pitcher Vase
Bronzed Watering Pitcher Vase
Anthropologie
Bronzed Watering Pitcher Vase
This bronzed beauty is only $78 at Anthropologie.
$78 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Nestl Cut Plush Fleece Throw Blanket
Nestl Cut Plush Fleece Throw Blanket
Wayfair
Nestl Cut Plush Fleece Throw Blanket
A cozy blanket in the quintessential fall color? Yes, please! 
$43 AT WAYFAIR
Lykke Side Table
Lykke Side Table
Anthropologie
Lykke Side Table
According to the website, this bold side table is pieced together from refined tropical hardwood.
$448 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
LED Haunted Tree With Owl, Ghost, and Pumpkins Halloween Inflatable
LED Haunted Tree With Owl, Ghost, and Pumpkins Halloween Inflatable
Home Depot
LED Haunted Tree With Owl, Ghost, and Pumpkins Halloween Inflatable
With this Halloween inflatable, you'll be the talk of your neighborhood.
$49 AT HOME DEPOT
Cupcakes & Cashmere Happy Fall Y'all Pillow
Cupcakes & Cashmere Happy Fall Y'all Pillow
TJ Maxx
Cupcakes & Cashmere Happy Fall Y'all Pillow
The prettiest pop of color to add to your fall decorations.
$20 AT TJ MAXX
Set of 4 Seasonal Metal Wall Plaques by Valerie
Set of 4 Seasonal Metal Wall Plaques by Valerie
QVC
Set of 4 Seasonal Metal Wall Plaques by Valerie
This bundle gets you a seasonal sign that's on-trend any time of the year!
$54 AT QVC
Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench
Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench
World Market
Wood Farmhouse Leona Dining Bench
The farmhouse design aesthetic gets a lot of love around fall. This bench is just the neutral fall decor that can easily transition into holiday decor. 
$300 AT WORLD MARKET
Rylie Counter Stool
Rylie Counter Stool
Anthropologie
Rylie Counter Stool
This chic stool is available in the colors of caramel, citron, sage and navy.
$448 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Wellington Plaid Throw Blanket
Wellington Plaid Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Wellington Plaid Throw Blanket
The coziest plaid throw blanket to wrap yourself in for the chilly days of early fall.
$128 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
24" Feather & Berry Wreath by Nearly Natural
24" Feather & Berry Wreath by Nearly Natural
QVC
24" Feather & Berry Wreath by Nearly Natural
All of the glorious tones of fall are wrapped up in this wreath by Nearly Natural.
$82 AT QVC
Glasshouse Fragrances Trick or Treat Pumpkin Pie Scented Soy Candle
Glasshouse Fragrances Trick or Treat Pumpkin Pie Scented Soy Candle
Glasshouse Fragrances
Glasshouse Fragrances Trick or Treat Pumpkin Pie Scented Soy Candle
This limited edition Halloween candle features fresh, seasonal notes of pumpkin, orange, cinnamon, maple and vanilla, among others.
$55 AT GLASSHOUSE FRAGRANCES
Stone Lettered Pumpkins on Candleholders
Stone Lettered Pumpkins on Candleholders
Home Depot
Stone Lettered Pumpkins on Candleholders
Lean into the fun of Halloween with these spooky 'BOO' pumpkin candleholders from Home Depot.
$70 AT HOME DEPOT
Los Muertos Ceramic Salt And Pepper Shaker Set
Los Muertos Ceramic Salt And Pepper Shaker Set
World Market
Los Muertos Ceramic Salt And Pepper Shaker Set
Spice up your Halloween season -- literally.
$10 AT WORLD MARKET
White Pumpkin Garland
White Pumpkin Garland
Amazon
White Pumpkin Garland
White pumpkins are a must have for fall home decor this year. Do they get any cuter than pumpkin garland with pine cones sprinkled in?
$20 AT AMAZON
Glitzhome Glittery Glass Halloween Harvest Pumpkin Pair S/2
Glitzhome Glittery Glass Halloween Harvest Pumpkin Pair S/2
QVC
Glitzhome Glittery Glass Halloween Harvest Pumpkin Pair S/2
The multicolored pumpkin of autumn dreams.
$47 AT QVC (REGULARLY $57)
Embroidered Coraline Accent Chair
Embroidered Coraline Accent Chair
Anthropologie
Embroidered Coraline Accent Chair
This floral embroidered accent chair will liven up any space.
$1,198 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Barbara King Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack
Barbara King Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack
QVC
Barbara King Natural Woven Oversized Pumpkin Stack
These woven pumpkins offer a cozy, refreshed take on a classic autumn decor staple.
$56 AT QVC (REGULARLY $90)
Cozy Boucle Pillow
Cozy Boucle Pillow
Anthropologie
Cozy Boucle Pillow
All of your favorite fall colors encompassed in one comfy pillow set.
STARTS AT $48 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
10" Illuminated Mosaic Leaf Curved Vase by Valerie
10" Illuminated Mosaic Leaf Curved Vase by Valerie
QVC
10" Illuminated Mosaic Leaf Curved Vase by Valerie
The autumn-centric hues in this vase will bring the colors of fall right into your home.
$45 AT QVC (REGULARLY $57)
Welcome Fall Perfect Pallet By Sincere Surroundings
Welcome Fall Perfect Pallet By Sincere Surroundings.
QVC
Welcome Fall Perfect Pallet By Sincere Surroundings
Embrace fall with this cute pallet piece for seasonal decor.
$46 AT QVC
Metal Sylvia Accent Table With Numbered Drawers
Metal Sylvia Accent Table With Numbered Drawers
World Market
Metal Sylvia Accent Table With Numbered Drawers
This accent table from World Market has a hauntingly rustic feel to it -- perfect for Halloween and beyond.
$300 AT WORLD MARKET
Danni Taper Candle Holder
Danni Taper Candle Holder
Anthropologie
Danni Taper Candle Holder
Elevate the season with these moody candle holders.
$36 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

