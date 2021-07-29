Shopping

Back to School 2021: Amazon Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Designer Shoes and Boots
It's not even August, but soon kids will be headed back to school and we might be headed back to the office. While you're probably stocking up on school supplies and backpacks, new shoes are probably on your back to school list as well. The good news is: Amazon has tons of designer shoes that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon. 

You can score a huge discount on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable for the school year. 

As you're doing your back to school shopping, don't forget you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best deals. 

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals for back to school on Amazon

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Charli Espadrille
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Charli Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Charli Espadrille
Wedge espadrilles are one of those shoe trends that will never go away. Shop now to get an unbelievable deal on these Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole. 
$75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $225)
SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals
SCHUTZ Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal
SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals
Simple, classic and a little sexy. These dress sandals by SCHUTZ will send any outfit to the next level. 
$118 AT AMAZON
Tretorn Women's Hayden Sneaker
TRETORN Women's Hayden Sneaker
Tretorn Women's Hayden Sneaker
Perfect for gym class or with mom jeans, the classic Tretorn tennis shoe doesn't disappoint.
$86 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal
The thin foam cushion and adjustable leather strap and buckle that come with this sandal makes them comfortable in addition to stylish.  
$42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Calvin Klein Women's Monty Heeled Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Monty Heeled Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Monty Heeled Sandal
If you need comfortable strappy sandals for a wedding, these might be your solution. The kitten heel makes them comfortable enough that won't have to take them off when you hit the dance floor. 
$82 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Vince Camuto Women's Korlin Slingback Pump
Vince Camuto Women's Korlin Slingback Pump
Vince Camuto Women's Korlin Slingback Pump
If you need a little lift this fall, these Vince Camuto slingback pumps can elevate just about any outfit -- they may even become your favorite back to school shoes. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $139)
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
It's hard to feel cute when it rains, but these adorable polka dot rain boots can turn that around. They're not what you have in mind for fall shoes, but they are what you need. 
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
For the new school year, these Sam Edelman Loraine loafers are laid back enough for a daytime hang that walks right into a stylish night.
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Boot
Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Kenneth Cole REACTION delivers cute and sassy with this side way ankle bootie. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Even if you think you don't need rain boots, it's good to have some on hand in the fall. They're waterproof with a 1-inch heel for maximum comfort. 
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Sam Edelman Women's Gorgene Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Gorgene Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Gorgene Slide Sandal
Flat sandals are the shoe trend that will never go out of style. 
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. They come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard.
$72 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
This Sam Edelman ballet flat is the essential school shoe for girls.
$110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
You don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in these matte rain booties by Jeffrey Campbell.
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85)
Soludos Flamingo Smoking Slipper Chambray
Soludos Flamingo Smoking Slipper Chambray
Soludos Flamingo Smoking Slipper Chambray
These adorable shoes from Soludos are irresistibly casual with a pink flamingo embroidered on the tops.  
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
With unpredictable spring weather, you need to keep a pair of booties in your wardrobe in case in case it's too chilly for sandals. Shop now to get this Frye ankle boot for more than $200 off the regular price. 
$78 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule
Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule
Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule
At almost 50% off the regular price, these Sam Edelman mules are great shoes for transitioning from summer to fall or wear with your favorite back to school outfit.
$44 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump
Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump
Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump
These show-stopping pumps have a wing at the top to add a little flare when you need it. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
2021 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59)
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
If you're looking for a dress shoe, this Calvin Klein pump comes in 25 different colors and patterns.
$59 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109)
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
If you're looking for casual shoes, you don't get more stylish than these Steve Madden sneakers. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outerwear style. 
$70 AT AMAZON
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your summer and fall wardrobe. 
$95 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Add these gorgeous Franco Sarto loafers to your collection at a hefty discount. 
$39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal
Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal
Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal
Spring is right around the corner. Get ready with these wedge sandals from Crocs for as low as $49. 
$49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers. 
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
With chilly fall weather, a pop of color from Sperry's Seaport Penny Loafer wakes up your wardrobe. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
These slipper-like shoes are comfortable for wearing while you're working from home, and sturdy enough to step outside if you have to. Get them now for 70% off the original price. 
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Everyone needs a good white sneaker to go with floral dresses, leggings and jeans. These Frye sneakers are made with soft leather so they're comfortable inside and gorgeous on the outside. 
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. 
$39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Loafers are a year-round staple. Get these unique flats from Lucky Brand for as low as $20 while supplies last. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)

