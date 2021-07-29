Back to School 2021: Amazon Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots
It's not even August, but soon kids will be headed back to school and we might be headed back to the office. While you're probably stocking up on school supplies and backpacks, new shoes are probably on your back to school list as well. The good news is: Amazon has tons of designer shoes that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon.
You can score a huge discount on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable for the school year.
As you're doing your back to school shopping, don't forget you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best deals.
Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals for back to school on Amazon.
