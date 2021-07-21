Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

Back to school season is almost here, which means it's time to shop for dorm decor.

Whether you're a student or a parent looking for dorm decor shopping ideas, ET Style is here to help you find must-haves that'll help make the dorm feel like home and look good.

From mini appliances fit for small spaces to chic decorating ideas, shop dorm room staples worth buying. Our top picks include a mini air purifier, a compact air fryer, temporary wallpaper and a trendy desk lamp.

Ahead, browse through our favorite dorm and apartment decor.

Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier The Home Depot Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier Standing at 20 inches tall and 12 inches wide, this mini Cuckoo air purifier is ideal for a dorm room. It helps eliminate allergens, dust, odor and mold up to a distance of 228 square feet. $100 AT THE HOME DEPOT Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Comfortable bedding is a dorm room essential. Brooklinen lets you save 25% when you shop their bundles. The Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle comes with one Core Sheet Set, one Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. $198 AND UP AT BROOKLINEN Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks & More

Shop Alicia Keys' Home Decor Must-Haves From Amazon

The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Highest Rated Ice Cream Makers on Amazon

Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs Went Viral -- Shop Her Look