Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

By ETonline Staff
Back to school season is almost here, which means it's time to shop for dorm decor.

Whether you're a student or a parent looking for dorm decor shopping ideas, ET Style is here to help you find must-haves that'll help make the dorm feel like home and look good.

From mini appliances fit for small spaces to chic decorating ideas, shop dorm room staples worth buying. Our top picks include a mini air purifier, a compact air fryer, temporary wallpaper and a trendy desk lamp.

Ahead, browse through our favorite dorm and apartment decor.

Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp
This mushroom-shaped desk lamp from Urban Outfitters is a trendy college dorm decor piece that'll instantly elevate the space.
$89 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the brand's slimmest coffee maker, and it comes in fun colors! Apply the coupon to get two free boxes of coffee pods.
$70 (REGULARLY $80)
Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge
This retro-style mini fridge is both practical and cool with the capacity of six cans and a top handle.
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
Elite Gourmet 1-Qt. Compact Air Fryer
This mini air fryer is compact enough for a small space and quickly cooks food without the need of a stove.
$27 (REGULARLY $72)
Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier
Standing at 20 inches tall and 12 inches wide, this mini Cuckoo air purifier is ideal for a dorm room. It helps eliminate allergens, dust, odor and mold up to a distance of 228 square feet.
$100 AT THE HOME DEPOT
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Comfortable bedding is a dorm room essential. Brooklinen lets you save 25% when you shop their bundles. The Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle comes with one Core Sheet Set, one Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases.
$198 AND UP AT BROOKLINEN
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
While you're at it, grab Brooklinen's down alternative comforter with a cotton sateen shell. Choose between lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm weight. 
$116 AND UP AT BROOKLINEN
Spoonflower Wallpaper Endless Highway-Mid Century Modern
Spoonflower offers peel and stick removable wallpaper perfect for a college dorm room. We love this geometric print that doubles as wall art.
$19 AND UP AT SPOONFLOWER
Nordstrom Bliss Oversize Throw Blanket
A cozy, lustrous fleece throw blanket with knotted fringe detail to cuddle up in when you need extra warmth. It's currently on sale for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
$33 (REGULARLY $49)
Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum
A slim, cordless vacuum cleaner that weighs just at 7.5 pounds. The two-speed brushroll works on both carpet and hard floors. 
$119 AT WALMART
USB Fairy String Lights with Remote and Power Adapter
Hang these string lights on the dorm wall. They're easy to install and use in any dorm room.
$12 AT AMAZON
Willa Arlo Welford Shag White Area Rug 4' x 6'
Wayfair has a ton of options for rugs that are affordable and stylish, like this shag area rug that'll instantly transform the dorm room.
$80 (REGULARLY $109)

