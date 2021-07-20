Shopping

Alicia Keys Shares Her Home Decor Must-Haves From Amazon

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
43:46

Alicia Keys Surprises a Deserving Teacher With a Home Decor Make…

01:39

Mary J. Blige on Sharing the Dark Parts and Pain of Her Childhoo…

02:43

Alicia Silverstone Reenacts 'Clueless' Calvin Klein Dress Scene …

03:23

Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…

04:23

‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job

24:55

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…

01:47

Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Be in 'F10' and Teases the 'Gre…

01:01

Go Behind the Scenes of Naya Rivera's Final Movie (Exclusive)

04:09

'KUWTK' Reunion: Kardashians Address Rob Kardashian's Absence Fr…

01:42

Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Gets Married in 'The Pioneer Woman:…

01:30

'Cruella' Bloopers Featuring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson (Exclu…

03:20

Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …

08:12

David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…

09:32

Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…

02:02

Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus: Wh…

08:01

‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Talk Playing…

01:37

Taraji P. Henson Is Excited to Celebrate Achievements of Black W…

01:12

'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Zhilan Demands Kerwin Ask His Estranged Fa…

04:06

‘Virgin River’ Returning to Netflix For Season 3: Here’s Everyth…

02:35

Creepy New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Explains Urban Legend’s Origins

Alicia Keys is sharing her favorite home products from Amazon. The musician has teamed up with the online retailer to curate a selection of her home decor must-haves fans can shop right now.

"Like music, interior design is a form of self-expression. Amazon Home has everything -- from décor and furniture to cookware and organization -- to bring your personality and creativity to life and transform any space into your home," Keys told Amazon. 

Keys' picks are filled with chic, glamorous styles of furniture, kitchen appliances, drinkware, serveware, accent pieces and accessories that range in price from affordable to splurgy. 

Additionally, the "No One" singer helped Amazon give a home makeover to a special education teacher as part of Amazon Home's Hometown Heroes project. 

See all of Keys' home must-haves on Amazon and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Henn&Hart TL0086 Holden Table Lamp
Henn&Hart TL0086 Holden Table Lamp
Amazon
Henn&Hart TL0086 Holden Table Lamp
A sleek, modern lamp with black metal hardware and a stone base. 
$63 (REGULARLY $80)
YONGLIU Luxury Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover
YONGLIU Luxury Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover
Amazon
YONGLIU Luxury Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover
Keys' love for teal is evident in her picks, like this throw pillow cover with a sunburst pattern. 
$14 (REGULARLY $16)
Baxton Studio ALC-3001 White Directors Chair
Baxton Studio ALC-3001 White Directors Chairs
Amazon
Baxton Studio ALC-3001 White Directors Chair
This trendy, chrome style of chair is everywhere on social media. 
$390
BENETI Exquisite White Wine Glasses [Set of 4]
BENETI Exquisite White Wine Glasses [Set of 4]
Amazon
BENETI Exquisite White Wine Glasses [Set of 4]
You'll feel so fancy sipping from this elegant wine glass with flat base and thin, elongated stem. 
$30
Christopher Knight Home Pazel 12mm Tempered Glass Coffee Table
Christopher Knight Home Pazel 12mm Tempered Glass Coffee Table
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Pazel 12mm Tempered Glass Coffee Table
A clear glass coffee table with rounded edges. 
$240
L'MKI Marble 5 Piece Bathroom Accessories Set
L'MKI Marble 5 Piece Bathroom Accessories Set
Amazon
L'MKI Marble 5 Piece Bathroom Accessories Set
Elevate your bathroom instantly by adding this five-piece marble-and-gold bathroom accessories set that comes with a toothbrush holder, soap dish, tray, soap dispenser and tin. 
$55
Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa Couch, 77.5"W
Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa
Amazon
Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa Couch, 77.5"W
A tufted velvet sofa is a must-have piece of furniture if you love glamorous art deco interior design. 
$947 (REGULARLY $1,025)
Smeg KLF03RGUS 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle
Smeg KLF03RGUS 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle
Amazon
Smeg KLF03RGUS 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle
Of course the rose gold Smeg electric kettle is on her list!
$230
Paddywax Candles YY1002Z Yin & Yang Collection Scented Candle
Paddywax Candles YY1002Z Yin & Yang Collection Scented Candle
Amazon
Paddywax Candles YY1002Z Yin & Yang Collection Scented Candle
This yin and yang-inspired scented candle housed in a ceramic vessel doubles as fragrance and decor. 
$34
Gaiam Rattan Meditation Chair with Thick Natural Cotton Meditation Cushion Pillow
Gaiam Rattan Meditation Chair with Thick Natural Cotton Meditation Cushion Pillow
Amazon
Gaiam Rattan Meditation Chair with Thick Natural Cotton Meditation Cushion Pillow
Add this rattan cushioned meditation chair to your outdoor space. 
$329

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Highest Rated Ice Cream Makers on Amazon

Draper James Is Having a Huge Sale: Shop Reese Witherspoon's Looks

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks & More

Halsey Reveals Her Baby Registry With Everything New Moms Need

 