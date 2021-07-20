Alicia Keys Shares Her Home Decor Must-Haves From Amazon
Alicia Keys is sharing her favorite home products from Amazon. The musician has teamed up with the online retailer to curate a selection of her home decor must-haves fans can shop right now.
"Like music, interior design is a form of self-expression. Amazon Home has everything -- from décor and furniture to cookware and organization -- to bring your personality and creativity to life and transform any space into your home," Keys told Amazon.
Keys' picks are filled with chic, glamorous styles of furniture, kitchen appliances, drinkware, serveware, accent pieces and accessories that range in price from affordable to splurgy.
Additionally, the "No One" singer helped Amazon give a home makeover to a special education teacher as part of Amazon Home's Hometown Heroes project.
See all of Keys' home must-haves on Amazon and check out ET Style's top picks below.
