Shopping

Draper James Is Having a Huge Sale: Shop Reese Witherspoon's Looks

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
reese witherspoon draper james 1280
Draper James

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James is having their biggest sale of the year, featuring a ton of pieces the actress has worn. For one more day, the Draper James Tent Sale is offering up to 70% off on select styles -- all for under $100.

Draper James clothing is known for their classic silhouettes and feminine details, especially their dresses, inspired by Witherspoon's Southern heritage and her grandparents. Think florals, gingham and plaid in bright shades. The Big Little Lies star often shares the Draper James pieces she wears on social media. The sale includes dresses, tops, pants, shorts, skirts and accessories. Note: select styles are final sale. 

If you're looking for more summer deals, check out Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access, Lizzo's BaubleBar necklace, Gigi Hadid's affordable bag, Adidas' sitewide sale and the TikTok-famous portable air conditioner

Browse through the Draper James Tent Sale and shop Witherspoon's pieces on sale below. 

GET THE LOOK:

Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt & Natalie Shorts in Cherry Blossom
Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt & Natalie Shorts in Cherry Blossom
Draper James
Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt & Natalie Shorts in Cherry Blossom
A comfy, cute loungewear matching set. 
TOP: $65 (REGULARLY $74)
SHORTS: $58 (REGULARLY $65)

 

GET THE LOOK:  

Draper James Lucinda Popover Dress in Daisy
Draper James Lucinda Popover Dress in Daisy
Draper James
Draper James Lucinda Popover Dress in Daisy
A floral print blue dress with drawcord waist and ruffle details. 
$95 (REGULARLY $115)
reese witherspoon draper james pant
Draper James

GET THE LOOK: 

Draper James PJ Fashion Top & PJ Fashion Pant
Draper James PJ Fashion Top & PJ Fashion Pant
Draper James
Draper James PJ Fashion Top & PJ Fashion Pant
A stylish pajama set you can wear in and out of the house. 
TOP: $49 (REGULARLY $125)
PANT: $59 (REGULARLY $125)

GET THE LOOK:  

Draper James Embroidered Chambray Sleeveless Love Circle
Draper James Embroidered Chambray Sleeveless Love Circle
Draper James
Draper James Embroidered Chambray Sleeveless Love Circle
Wear the sleeveless A-line version of the embroidered chambray dress in the summer and layer with a fitted turtleneck sweater in the fall. 
$49 (REGULARLY $135)

GET THE LOOK:

Draper James June Dress in Yellow Shadow Floral
Draper James June Dress in Yellow Shadow Floral
Draper James
Draper James June Dress in Yellow Shadow Floral
This puff sleeve midi dress is perfect for brunch with the girls. 
$95 (REGULARLY $175)
reese witherspoon draper james gingham dress
Draper James

GET THE LOOK:

Draper James Loretta Shirt Dress in Gingham
Draper James Loretta Shirt Dress in Gingham
Draper James
Draper James Loretta Shirt Dress in Gingham
A gingham print dress is a Reese staple. 
$95 (REGULARLY $135)

GET THE LOOK:

Draper James Martina Popover Dress in Bluebell Shadow Floral
Draper James Martina Popover Dress in Bluebell Shadow Floral
Draper James
Draper James Martina Popover Dress in Bluebell Shadow Floral
Opt for this classic popover midi for a summer wedding. 
$95 (REGULARLY $125)

RELATED CONTENT:

Nearly Everything at Adidas is 25% Off Now: Shop the Sitewide Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Is Open: Shop the Best Deals

Shop Now To Get the TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner on Sale

Lizzo's Necklace With a Personalized Touch Is on Sale for $18

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21