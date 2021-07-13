Draper James Is Having a Huge Sale: Shop Reese Witherspoon's Looks

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James is having their biggest sale of the year, featuring a ton of pieces the actress has worn. For one more day, the Draper James Tent Sale is offering up to 70% off on select styles -- all for under $100.

Draper James clothing is known for their classic silhouettes and feminine details, especially their dresses, inspired by Witherspoon's Southern heritage and her grandparents. Think florals, gingham and plaid in bright shades. The Big Little Lies star often shares the Draper James pieces she wears on social media. The sale includes dresses, tops, pants, shorts, skirts and accessories. Note: select styles are final sale.

If you're looking for more summer deals, check out Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access, Lizzo's BaubleBar necklace, Gigi Hadid's affordable bag, Adidas' sitewide sale and the TikTok-famous portable air conditioner.

Browse through the Draper James Tent Sale and shop Witherspoon's pieces on sale below.

