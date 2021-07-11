Shop Now To Get the TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner on Sale
Summer is just getting started, and it's already a hot one. Temperatures are breaking records and we don't just want to stay cool, we need to stay cool. We don't always get to lounge by the pool to stay cool, and for those times, TikTok has found just the solution.
The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on the social media platform, with reviewers praising the portable air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC "amazing" for its price of $40 -- and now the product is even further discounted.
Right now, the Arctic Air is Amazon's #1 best-selling portable air conditioner, and shoppers can get it on sale for just $35.
@hailz.freem
If your room gets bloody a$$ hot, this video is for you ✨ #arcticair#portableac#walmart#yay♬ original sound - Hailey
Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable AC worked. It's super simple to set up and use -- just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours.
"That's cold air! This thing f**king works -- this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool -- awesome product!"
The AC's compact design is perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel next.
Shop the Arctic Air portable AC on sale below.
Check out similar best-selling portable air conditioners -- perfect for bigger or smaller spaces -- below.
ET's Picks for Best Portable Air Conditioners:
