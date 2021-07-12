Lizzo's BaubleBar necklace is on sale! The musician's Baguette Initial Necklace is over 60% off for $18 (regularly $48). The deal is part of BaubleBar's the Now and Ten sales event -- offering styles starting at $10 for this week only.

The "Good As Hell" singer has worn the gorgeous necklace multiple times, seen on her Instagram photos. The necklace features a long 24-inch box chain and a large crystal baguette letter pendant. Wear it alone as the centerpiece or layer with other necklaces.

Lizzo has influenced so many shopping ideas. In addition to the BaubleBar necklace, shop the stylish artist's viral booty-lifting leggings, Glow Recipe skincare and more. The BaubleBar sale also has deals on more celeb favorites, including Julia Robert's colorful rings.

Shop the Lizzo's necklace below.

