BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Seriously Cute — Last Chance to Shop Our Favorite Ornaments and Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
BaubleBar Holiday Ornaments 2022
BaubleBar

Here's your last chance to shop Baublebar's Christmas ornament and jewelry sale. While BaubleBar might have a reputation for its bobbly and down right adorable jewelry, the brand also boasts everything from blankets and custom gifts, to holiday accessories like Christmas tree ornaments — that are as festive as they are memorable. 

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2022 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts. Right now, shoppers can score 20% off everything using promo code BB20.

Shop the Holiday Collection

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings

If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2022 Holiday Collection. The retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish with everything from Hot Cocoa earrings to Disney jewelry sets to martini, bubbly and charcuterie board-centric ornaments that are as quirky as they are essential to your tree decorating this year.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection — including sweet ornament options and festive seasonal jewelry pieces. Shop them all below.

BaubleBar Ornaments

Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Baublebar
Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.

$45$36
WITH CODE BB20
Glazed And Confused Ornament
Glazed And Confused Ornament
Baublebar
Glazed And Confused Ornament

If you have a sweet tooth, this donut will be the perfect addition to your tree this year.

$30$24
WITH CODE BB20
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Baublebar
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..

$45$36
WITH CODE BB20
Let's Get This Bread Ornament
Let's Get This Bread Ornament
Baublebar
Let's Get This Bread Ornament

A jeweled baguette ornament that we loaf so much!

$30$16
WITH CODE BB20
Most Wonderful Time For A Beer Ornament
Most Wonderful Time For A Beer Ornament
Baublebar
Most Wonderful Time For A Beer Ornament

If you're a beer-lover or know someone who is, this ornament may spark smiles and laughs this year while decorating your tree.

$35$28
WITH CODE BB20

BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry

Mickey Mouse Disney Merry And Bright Earrings
Mickey Mouse Disney Merry And Bright Earrings
Baublebar
Mickey Mouse Disney Merry And Bright Earrings

Be merry and bright this holiday season while wearing these huggie hoop earrings featuring a Mickey Mouse outline.

$42$34
WITH CODE BB20
Holiday Pisa Bracelets
Holiday Pisa Bracelets
Baublebar
Holiday Pisa Bracelets

Stack your favorite Christmas motifs on your arm with these Holiday Pisa Bracelets.

$30$24
WITH CODE BB20
Freeze The Day Earrings
Freeze The Day Earrings
Baublebar
Freeze The Day Earrings

Step out this winter in these Jack Frost-Approved statement earrings

$48$38
WITH CODE BB20
Mickey Mouse Mistletoe And Santa Hat Earring Set
Mickey Mouse Mistletoe And Santa Hat Earring Set
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Mistletoe And Santa Hat Earring Set

Deck the halls with an adorable dose of Disney this season. The Mickey Mouse and Mistletoe Disney Earring Set features two pairs of stud earrings that are the perfect ode to the holiday season. 

$44$35
WITH CODE BB20

