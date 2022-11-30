BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Seriously Cute — Last Chance to Shop Our Favorite Ornaments and Jewelry
Here's your last chance to shop Baublebar's Christmas ornament and jewelry sale. While BaubleBar might have a reputation for its bobbly and down right adorable jewelry, the brand also boasts everything from blankets and custom gifts, to holiday accessories like Christmas tree ornaments — that are as festive as they are memorable.
BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2022 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts. Right now, shoppers can score 20% off everything using promo code BB20.
It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings.
If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2022 Holiday Collection. The retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish with everything from Hot Cocoa earrings to Disney jewelry sets to martini, bubbly and charcuterie board-centric ornaments that are as quirky as they are essential to your tree decorating this year.
To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection — including sweet ornament options and festive seasonal jewelry pieces. Shop them all below.
BaubleBar Ornaments
Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.
If you have a sweet tooth, this donut will be the perfect addition to your tree this year.
Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..
A jeweled baguette ornament that we loaf so much!
If you're a beer-lover or know someone who is, this ornament may spark smiles and laughs this year while decorating your tree.
BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry
Be merry and bright this holiday season while wearing these huggie hoop earrings featuring a Mickey Mouse outline.
Stack your favorite Christmas motifs on your arm with these Holiday Pisa Bracelets.
Step out this winter in these Jack Frost-Approved statement earrings
Deck the halls with an adorable dose of Disney this season. The Mickey Mouse and Mistletoe Disney Earring Set features two pairs of stud earrings that are the perfect ode to the holiday season.
