Save 20% on BaubleBar's Custom Blankets, Ornaments, and Phone Cases That Make Thoughtful Gifts

By Lauren Gruber‍
As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start — and you can take 20% off with code HURRY.

A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, ornaments for the holidays, and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.

In order for your custom orders to arrive in time for Christmas, BaubleBar recommends placing your order by November 20 to arrive by December 23 with standard shipping. Below, check out our ten favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar to shop during the sale.

On Repeat Blanket
On Repeat Blanket
Baublebar
On Repeat Blanket

Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.

$88$70
WITH CODE HURRY
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Baublebar
Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.

$45$36
WITH CODE HURRY
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Baublebar
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..

$45$36
WITH CODE HURRY
Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black
Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black
Baublebar
Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black

This customizable gold-plated bracelet is like an elevated version of childhood friendship bracelets.

$40$32
WITH CODE HURRY
All The Beige Custom IPhone Case
All The Beige Custom IPhone Case
Baublebar
All The Beige Custom IPhone Case

The minimalist on your list will appreciate this chic neutral phone case that fits up to 12 custom characters.

$68$54
WITH CODE HURRY
Custom Leather Initial AirPod Pro Case
Custom Leather Initial AirPod Pro Case
Baublebar
Custom Leather Initial AirPod Pro Case

Make sure they never lose their Airpods with this custom genuine leather case.

$68$54
WITH CODE HURRY
Criss Cross Blanket
Criss Cross Blanket
Baublebar
Criss Cross Blanket

Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing.

$88$70
WITH CODE HURRY
14K Gold Nameplate Necklace
14K Gold Nameplate Necklace
Baublebar
14K Gold Nameplate Necklace

Choose between block or cursive letters to customize this gold-plated necklace.

$138$110
WITH CODE HURRY
Color Me Happy Custom IPhone Case
Color Me Happy Custom IPhone Case
Baublebar
Color Me Happy Custom IPhone Case

This cute and colorful phone case can be customized with up to 12 characters.

$68$54
WITH CODE HURRY
18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring
18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring
Baublebar
18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring

This 18k gold-plated sterling silver ring can be customized with any initial for an extra special gift.

$128$102
WITH CODE HURRY

