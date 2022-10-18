Save 20% on BaubleBar's Custom Blankets, Ornaments, and Phone Cases That Make Thoughtful Gifts
As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start — and you can take 20% off with code HURRY.
A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, ornaments for the holidays, and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.
In order for your custom orders to arrive in time for Christmas, BaubleBar recommends placing your order by November 20 to arrive by December 23 with standard shipping. Below, check out our ten favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar to shop during the sale.
Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.
Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.
Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..
This customizable gold-plated bracelet is like an elevated version of childhood friendship bracelets.
The minimalist on your list will appreciate this chic neutral phone case that fits up to 12 custom characters.
Make sure they never lose their Airpods with this custom genuine leather case.
Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing.
Choose between block or cursive letters to customize this gold-plated necklace.
This cute and colorful phone case can be customized with up to 12 characters.
This 18k gold-plated sterling silver ring can be customized with any initial for an extra special gift.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 40% Off Right Now
Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays
Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards
The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Favorite Holiday Gifts & Decor to Shop Now
Save 25% on the Always Pan and More Gifts During Our Place's Fall Sale