Deck the halls with the best Disney-themed ornaments that will bring some extra magic to Christmas.
Christmas will be here before you know it and one of the first traditions to check off is decorating the tree. Whether it's a fragrant live pine or an artificial Christmas tree, hanging ornaments on the branches is always a highlight of the holidays.
Adding fresh ornaments into the rotation is a way to make fond new memories. For those who love all things Disney, there's no storage of holly and jolly options. From Mickey Mouse to Disney Princesses like Mulan and Cinderella, festive Disney holiday decor can make your tree even more magical and wonderful.
Whether you are nostalgic for classic cartoons like Chip 'n' Dale or have been thrust into the world of Disney with the acquisition of Star Wars and Marvel, there are ornaments to fit any fandom. The best part about shopping for Disney ornaments right now is that many are on sale ahead of the holidays.
We know the holidays are busy and bustling, so to help you make the most of your time we've rounded up our favorite Disney ornaments for Christmas 2023, below.
Santa Mickey Mouse Icon Sketchbook Ornament
Glitter accents make this Mickey Mouse ornament sparkle and shimmer.
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament – Floral
Want a hint of Disney magic on the tree? Opt for this floral glass bulb.
Lenox Minnie's Dream Wedding Ornament
The Minnie's Dream Wedding Ornament from Lenox would make an excellent gift for newlyweds.
Cinderella Storybook Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
Open up this Cinderella book ornament to find a page with a pop-out picture.
Santa Minnie Mouse Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament
The scene inside this dome ornament has Minnie Mouse dressed up as Ms. Clause.
Mulan Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 25th Anniversary – Limited Release
For the 25th anniversary of Mulan, shopDisney is offering this limited release ornament to celebrate the occasion.
Hallmark The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Christmas Ornament
Part Halloween, part Christmas, Jack Skellington will make a statement on your tree.
Stitch Christmas Card Sketchbook Ornament – Lilo & Stitch
Up to mischief, the adorable Stitch is jumping out of a Christmas greeting card.
Lenox 2023 Cinderella Castle Ornament
Add some elegance with this porcelain Cinderella castle with 24k gold accents.
Hallmark Marvel Spider-Gwen Resin Christmas Ornament
Move over Peter Parker, the year Gwen Stacy is on the tree.
Hallmark Keepsake Glass Christmas Ornaments
Bring a rainbow of color to your tree with these metallic Mickey Mouse glass ornaments.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornament
Giving a twist to the usual Mickey Mouse ears, these ones are shaped like a Mandalorian helmet.
Captain America Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
The coolest feature on this Captain American ornament is the lamp post that lights up.
Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023
Remember this Christmas with a 2023 Mickey Mouse ornament.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
