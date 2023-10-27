Fans got the first official look at the upcoming live-action Snow White adaptation starring West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler on Friday, as Disney shared a photo of Zegler in Snow White's iconic blue dress, surrounded by the seven dwarfs.

The studio also announced that the film, which also stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, has been pushed back from its planned March 2024 release date to March 21, 2025. Fans got a brief first look at the film at Disney's D23 Expo back in September 2022, but this is the first official release from the film.

Zegler was spotted on the Snow White set in May 2022, wearing the OG Disney princess' iconic outfit -- and looking almost perfectly accurate to the beloved 1937 animated original.

The actress was photographed as she walked to set in Snow's gown, which features a yellow skirt and blue top, with red-and-white details on the sleeves and chest. Her hair was still in pins, but also seems to closely resemble the classic Snow White look, with an above-the-shoulder bob, curled just slightly.

Walt Disney Studios

The upcoming adaptation is directed by Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb, with a script by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who previously wrote the lyrics for two new songs for Disney's 2019 remake of Aladdin, also wrote new songs for the film.

ET spoke with Zegler at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere in March, where she shared an update, revealing she hadn't yet seen anything from the film.

"Disney doesn't show me anything," the actress joked. "It's such a long process getting a movie like that together. We're reshooting in the summer, we're doing a little bit of additional photography."

As for Gadot, the actress shared her excitement at taking on the role of the Evil Queen in the upcoming adaptation of the classic fairy tale at the premiere of her 2021 Netflix movie, Red Notice.

"I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an iconic character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice," Gadot raved. "I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen...Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"

However, not everyone is as thrilled with the upcoming film. Peter Dinklage didn't mince words when he spoke out against the upcoming film during an interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, in January 2022.

"I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," said the actor, who has a form of dwarfism. "You're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing here. It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f**k are you doing, man?"

A spokesperson for Disney told ET in a statement at the time that "to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community." The spokesperson added they were looking forward to "sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

