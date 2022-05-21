Rachel Zegler is looking like a princess! The actress was spotted on set of Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation ofSnow White this week, wearing one of the OG princess's most iconic outfits that looks almost perfectly accurate to the beloved 1937 animated original.

The West Side Story star was photographed as she walked to set in Snow's gown, which features a yellow skirt and blue top, with red-and-white details on the sleeves and chest. Her hair was still in pins, but also seems to closely resemble the classic Snow White look, with an above-the-shoulder bob, curled just slightly.

The upcoming adaptation is being directed by Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb, with a script by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who previously wrote the lyrics for two new songs for Disney's 2019 remake of Aladdin, are also set to write new songs for the film.

So far, not much is known about the film's storyline or the cast, What we do know is that Zegler will have a formidable on-screen foe in Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who has been cast as the Evil Queen.

ET spoke with Gadot on the red carpet at the premiere of her Netflix movie, Red Notice, back in November, where the actress shared her excitement at taking on the role of the Evil Queen in the upcoming adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

"I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an iconic character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice," Gadot raved. "I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen...Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"

However, not everyone is as thrilled with the upcoming film. Peter Dinklage didn't mince words when he spoke out against the upcoming film during an interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, earlier this year.

"I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," said the actor, who has a form of dwarfism. "You're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing here. It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f**k are you doing, man?"

A spokesperson for Disney told ET in a statement at the time that "to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community." The spokesperson added it's looking forward to "sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

