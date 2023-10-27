Celebrate the spirit of the season with this stylish limited-edition holiday collection.
Trendy and affordable clothing retailer, Forever 21, has teamed up with Disney to release their first-ever Disney-inspired holiday collection. Released this week, the limited-edition collab is retro-inspired with a hint of ’90s nostalgia featuring our favorite Disney characters. Along with the super cute clothing, the holiday collection includes accessories, home goods and jewelry that double as sweet stocking stuffers.
Offering options for men, women and children, like a vintage Minnie Mouse sweater, a fluffy Bambi scarf or a cozy Donald Duck pullover, there is something for everyone in this extensive collection. Not only will you want many of these pieces for your own closet, but Disney and Forever21's collection would be a slam-dunk holiday gift for any Disney lover in your life.
“Forever 21 is so excited to collaborate with Disney again for this holiday season," said Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21. "This limited-edition collection marries the latest fashion trends with the most beloved iconic characters which have captured hearts for generations. It’s a special assortment of collectible and fashion-forward pieces that offer a fantastic mix of cozy and shine that you can dress up or down, making it perfect for the holidays.”
To help you make the most of this Mickey magic at Forever 21, below we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the collaboration below. Be sure to act fast as some sizes of the most popular items have already sold out.
Disney Mickey & Friends Varsity Jacket
This varsity jacket featuring Disney character patches has a cozy faux-shearling exterior.
Disney Donald Duck Plaid Jacket
A graphic of Donald Duck highlights the back of this comfy shacket.
Disney Mickey Mouse Sequin Tee
Make it glam in this shiny sequin tee with the always iconic Mickey Mouse.
Girls Disney Minnie Mouse Pajama Jumpsuit
Step up family movie night by letting the kiddos wear a pajama jumpsuit featuring the character on the screen.
Disney Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Sweater
One of our favorite options in the entire collection, this Minnie Mouse sweater also comes in plus sizes. You can also get knit joggers and a warm scarf in the same print.
Plus Size Disney Mickey & Minnie Fair Isle Pajama Robe
Get cozy in this soft and cuddly robe.
Disney Embroidered Mickey Mouse Hoodie
A mineral wash gives this Mickey Mouse hoodie a vintage feel.
Disney Marie Ceramic Mug
Sip out of a mug designed like the sophisticated Marie from Aristocats.
Disney Marie Fuzzy Cropped Cami
The Disney Marie Fuzzy Cropped Cami with pearl straps looks great when paired with a turtleneck underneath to keep warm during the cold winter months.
Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Zip-Up Hoodie
Any kid wearing this cute hoodie can be Mickey Mouse with the flip of a hood.
Disney Mickey Mouse Sequin Handbag
Dazzle and delight by adding a sequin purse with a Mickey Mouse graphic to your outfit.
Disney Striped Faux Fur Bambi Scarf
As soft as we imagine Bambi's fur to feel, this fuzzy scarf features the beloved fawn.
Disney Mickey Mouse Quilted Jumpsuit
This winter-worthy jumpsuit features a quilted pattern in the shape of Mickey Mouse silhouettes.
