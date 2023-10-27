Trendy and affordable clothing retailer, Forever 21, has teamed up with Disney to release their first-ever Disney-inspired holiday collection. Released this week, the limited-edition collab is retro-inspired with a hint of ’90s nostalgia featuring our favorite Disney characters. Along with the super cute clothing, the holiday collection includes accessories, home goods and jewelry that double as sweet stocking stuffers.

Offering options for men, women and children, like a vintage Minnie Mouse sweater, a fluffy Bambi scarf or a cozy Donald Duck pullover, there is something for everyone in this extensive collection. Not only will you want many of these pieces for your own closet, but Disney and Forever21's collection would be a slam-dunk holiday gift for any Disney lover in your life.

“Forever 21 is so excited to collaborate with Disney again for this holiday season," said Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21. "This limited-edition collection marries the latest fashion trends with the most beloved iconic characters which have captured hearts for generations. It’s a special assortment of collectible and fashion-forward pieces that offer a fantastic mix of cozy and shine that you can dress up or down, making it perfect for the holidays.”

To help you make the most of this Mickey magic at Forever 21, below we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the collaboration below. Be sure to act fast as some sizes of the most popular items have already sold out.

