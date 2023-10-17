Gifts

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back and Bigger Than Ever: Shop the Best Christmas Jewelry

BaubleBar Holiday Collection 2023
BaubleBar
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:47 PM PDT, October 17, 2023

Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas earrings and Christmas jewelry.

While it may only be October, it's starting to feel like the most wonderful time of year. BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2023 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute Christmas jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts.

Shop BaubleBar's Holiday Collection

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings and Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween earrings

If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2023 Holiday Collection. With everything from candy cane hoops to Santa Claus clip-ons for kids, the new collection also includes brand new holiday-themed Disney gifts that are especially stylish.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's new merry and bright collection. Shop them all below.

BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry

Mint To Be Earrings

Mint To Be Earrings
BaubleBar

Mint To Be Earrings

Give your hoops a holiday makeover with the Mint To Be Earrings. Equal parts festive and chic, these earrings are fastened with post back closures, so they'll stay put all day.

Merry And Bright Earring Set

Merry And Bright Earring Set
BaubleBar

Merry And Bright Earring Set

Complete with three pairs of tiny, colorful Christmas lights, these earrings look adorable stacked together or split apart.

Got It In The Bag Earrings

Got It In The Bag Earrings
BaubleBar

Got It In The Bag Earrings

Featuring vibrant enamel and gold plating, these Santa drop earrings are made for every holiday occasion. Plus, they're embellished with delicate glass stones for that extra spirited sparkle.

Let There Be Light Earring Set

Let There Be Light Earring Set
BaubleBar

Let There Be Light Earring Set

This subtly spirited set includes both crawler earrings and a cuff in the shape of adorable little Christmas string lights. Trim the tree (and your ears) with these inventive pieces.

Merry & Bright Kids' Pisa Bracelet Set

Merry & Bright Kids' Pisa Bracelet Set
BaubleBar

Merry & Bright Kids' Pisa Bracelet Set

This set comes with five unique gold beaded bracelets. Each bracelet is complete with a Christmas-themed bead in the center. Gift as a set to your little one, or split them apart to gift to them and all of their friends.

Boughs Of Holly Earrings

Boughs Of Holly Earrings
BaubleBar

Boughs Of Holly Earrings

Pair these wreath earrings with your favorite Christmas sweater for a style that's sure to bring holiday cheer.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Earrings

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Earrings
BaubleBar

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Earrings

Break out the cookies and milk, you're ready for Saint Nick's arrival with these fun and festive statement earrings that feature crystal encrusted accents for a spirited sparkle. 

BaubleBar Ornaments

Enjoy 20% off BaubleBar's custom gifts with code HURRY. These deals are only around for a limited time, so be sure to save on ornaments, blankets, phone cases and personalized jewelry before it's too late.

Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Baublebar

Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.

$58 $46

With code HURRY

Shop Now

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Baublebar

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..

$58 $46

With code HURRY

Shop Now

