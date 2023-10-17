While it may only be October, it's starting to feel like the most wonderful time of year. BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2023 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute Christmas jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts.

Shop BaubleBar's Holiday Collection

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings and Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween earrings.

If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2023 Holiday Collection. With everything from candy cane hoops to Santa Claus clip-ons for kids, the new collection also includes brand new holiday-themed Disney gifts that are especially stylish.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's new merry and bright collection. Shop them all below.

BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry

Mint To Be Earrings BaubleBar Mint To Be Earrings Give your hoops a holiday makeover with the Mint To Be Earrings. Equal parts festive and chic, these earrings are fastened with post back closures, so they'll stay put all day. $48 Shop Now

BaubleBar Ornaments

Enjoy 20% off BaubleBar's custom gifts with code HURRY. These deals are only around for a limited time, so be sure to save on ornaments, blankets, phone cases and personalized jewelry before it's too late.

