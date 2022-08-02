We love a celeb-approved style find as much as the next person — especially if it's budget-friendly, too. Which is why when Julia Roberts sported BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring set on the red carpet a few years back, fans and fashion forecasters alike took notice — and eventually made the ring a best-seller for the luxury jewelry brand, in the process.

Fortunately, the ring style is now not only back in stock at BaubleBar, but it's also marked down. BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale is taking 25% off sitewide, including the luxury jewelry brand's best-selling Alidia Collection. Some of the newest stackable styles from the Alidia Collection such as the chic Mini Alidia Ring and Alice Ring styles are on sale for this week only.

The Alidia Ring, in particular, features elegant, baguette stones which rest just beside one another in a chic eternity band style. While the statement jewelry piece might be Pretty Woman-approved, it's far from the only celeb-loved accessory from BaubleBar.

Brie Larson and Kate Hudson have been spotted in BaubleBar's stackable Pisa Bracelets (now also on sale), and Lizzo has proven to be a fan of the brand, as well -- wearing everything from the Vanessa Hoop earrings to the BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace.

Ahead, shop stylish jewelry pieces that are currently on sale through BaubleBar's Friends & Family sale.

Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring This Julia Roberts-approved jewelry piece features baguette stones settled in a classic eternity band style. Whether you're looking to invest in a clear, elegant color or a more colorful version, the ring can add a luxurious (yet surprisingly affordable) touch to any outfit. $48 $36 WITH CODE FF25 Buy Now

Alice Ring BaubleBar Alice Ring Simple gold prongs and spherical gems provide a more dainty, delicate alternative to BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring. $48 $36 WITH CODE FF25 Buy Now

Amara Ring BaubleBar Amara Ring Keep it pretty in pink with this rose ombre-colored ring style, complete with pear-shaped stones. $48 $23 WITH CODE FF25 Buy Now

Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet This simple, golden Pisa Bracelet has been spotted on the likes of celebrities like Brie Larson. Plus, it can easily be paired with BaubleBar's gold ball bracelet styles. $30 $23 WITH CODE FF25 Buy Now

