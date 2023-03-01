BaubleBar's 25% Off Sale: Find the Perfect Jewelry and Accessories for Spring
Hello, sunshine! It feels like spring is finally within reach with sunnier days and warmer weather on the horizon. To help you give your jewelry box a pick-me-up to celebrate the upcoming season, jewelry and accessory retailer BaubleBar is offering 25% off sitewide.
You're already refreshing your wardrobe for the upcoming spring season and planning your spring break outfits, so why not elevate your embellishments with the help of BaubleBar? The industry leader in all things sparkling, BaubleBar has fine jewelry, trendy necklaces and rings, stackable bracelets, Disney-inspired charms, cozy custom blankets and so much more — all of which are 25% off when you use code SPRING25 at checkout.
This rare BaubleBar sale starts today, March 1st, and runs until March 12 so you'll want to start shopping before your favorite trinkets and adornments sell out. You'll look great wearing their latest jewelry and trendiest styles, and you'll also feel great knowing you got an amazing deal. Because BaubleBar has so many fashionable and stylish jewelry options to choose from, it might be hard to narrow down exactly what to add to your cart. Don't you worry: We're here to help. We've curated a list of our favorite items below to help you kick off your shopping spree.
Below, shop our favorites from BaubleBar's 25% off sale. Don't forget to use SPRING25 before checking out to take advantage of these impressive discounts.
BaubleBar Best Sellers
Get the glam look without an extra piercing wearing this Claudia Ear Cuff Set. They look great worn together on one ear or split up and worn on both sides.
Dainty necklaces are all the rage right now. Layer this thin gold evil eye necklace with your other gold chains for a totally chic look.
Start spring off with some inspiration in the form of this strength Tarot Card-inspired necklace. Not only is it gorgeous, but it can also give motivation when you need a boost.
Inspired by the military dog tag, these necklaces take on an elegant twist. With a mother of pearl backdrop your initial will pop when you wear this dazzling pendant.
BaubleBar New Arrivals
Those that love a pop of color will love this Maddi Bracelet Set. You can choose from four different color combinations.
These heart-shaped earrings are just too cute not to add to your cart. You can also opt for a silver option in the same style.
Not into the dainty necklace trend or wanting to switch it up? This bold gold-plated chain necklace is just what you need.
BaubleBar Custom Jewelry
We are obsessed with this customizable slider bracelet that gives all the glitz and glam. For an added bonus, it comes with a pull-tie closure to easily put the bracelet on and take it off.
Choose a name, a meaningful word or anything else you desire up to 10 characters when you make this custom necklace. You can choose from block- or script-style lettering when creating your perfect neck candy.
Want something that says your name, but a little more subtly? Go for the custom block ring which uses raised block letters to spell out your name on a smaller space.
BaubleBar Fine Jewelry
Style these classy stackable rings by wearing them all together or mixing and matching them with pieces you already own.
Keep yourself protected by layering this evil eye necklace with other beauties from BaubleBar. The necklace is made from 18K gold-plated sterling silver.
Take it back with these safety pin earrings made from sterling silver, which are a huge upgrade from the original. They're also available in gold for those who prefer warm tones.
Stack this stunning opal ring or wear it on its own. Either way you style it, you're sure to get all kinds of compliments.
BaubleBar Custom Phone Cases and Blankets
If you can dream it, BaubleBar can help you design it. They have a wide range of customizable phone cases that come in different colors, a variety of materials, and different lettering styles and they even have graphics you can choose from.
Now you can adorn your house in custom creations from BaubleBar with their wide selection of blankets and throws.
Going for a more minimalistic look in your home? The black, white and block-style letters give a modern look for those that prefer simplicity.
BaubleBar Disney Collection
Disney lovers need to check out all of BaubleBar's extensive Disney line which offers this adorable Ballerina Minnie Mouse Bag Charm. You can clip it to a bag or use it as a keychain.
Colorful beads and a balloon bow create one of the best pairs of Minnie Mouse earrings. You'll want to wear the bright and bold earrings to festive and fun celebrations.
Wear this dainty Mickey necklace every day. Layer it with other necklaces for an on-trend vibe.
