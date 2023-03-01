Hello, sunshine! It feels like spring is finally within reach with sunnier days and warmer weather on the horizon. To help you give your jewelry box a pick-me-up to celebrate the upcoming season, jewelry and accessory retailer BaubleBar is offering 25% off sitewide.

You're already refreshing your wardrobe for the upcoming spring season and planning your spring break outfits, so why not elevate your embellishments with the help of BaubleBar? The industry leader in all things sparkling, BaubleBar has fine jewelry, trendy necklaces and rings, stackable bracelets, Disney-inspired charms, cozy custom blankets and so much more — all of which are 25% off when you use code SPRING25 at checkout.

This rare BaubleBar sale starts today, March 1st, and runs until March 12 so you'll want to start shopping before your favorite trinkets and adornments sell out. You'll look great wearing their latest jewelry and trendiest styles, and you'll also feel great knowing you got an amazing deal. Because BaubleBar has so many fashionable and stylish jewelry options to choose from, it might be hard to narrow down exactly what to add to your cart. Don't you worry: We're here to help. We've curated a list of our favorite items below to help you kick off your shopping spree.

Below, shop our favorites from BaubleBar's 25% off sale. Don't forget to use SPRING25 before checking out to take advantage of these impressive discounts.

BaubleBar Best Sellers

Claudia Ear Cuff Set BaubleBar Claudia Ear Cuff Set Get the glam look without an extra piercing wearing this Claudia Ear Cuff Set. They look great worn together on one ear or split up and worn on both sides. $38 $29 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

Tarot Card Necklace BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace Start spring off with some inspiration in the form of this strength Tarot Card-inspired necklace. Not only is it gorgeous, but it can also give motivation when you need a boost. $58 $44 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

BaubleBar New Arrivals

Maddi Bracelet Set BaubleBar Maddi Bracelet Set Those that love a pop of color will love this Maddi Bracelet Set. You can choose from four different color combinations. $68 $51 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

Eve Ring BaubleBar Eve Ring Make a statement wearing this adorable chunky twisted-style ring dripping in cubic zirconia stones. $48 $36 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

Reva Earrings BaubleBar Reva Earrings These heart-shaped earrings are just too cute not to add to your cart. You can also opt for a silver option in the same style. $42 $32 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

Klara Necklace BaubleBar Klara Necklace Not into the dainty necklace trend or wanting to switch it up? This bold gold-plated chain necklace is just what you need. $68 $51 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

BaubleBar Custom Jewelry

Custom Slider Bracelet BaubleBar Custom Slider Bracelet We are obsessed with this customizable slider bracelet that gives all the glitz and glam. For an added bonus, it comes with a pull-tie closure to easily put the bracelet on and take it off. $58 $44 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

18K Gold Custom Block Ring BaubleBar 18K Gold Custom Block Ring Want something that says your name, but a little more subtly? Go for the custom block ring which uses raised block letters to spell out your name on a smaller space. $168 $126 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

BaubleBar Fine Jewelry

Tali 18K Gold Necklace BaubleBar Tali 18K Gold Necklace Keep yourself protected by layering this evil eye necklace with other beauties from BaubleBar. The necklace is made from 18K gold-plated sterling silver. $78 $59 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

Spillo 18k Gold Earrings BaubleBar Spillo 18k Gold Earrings Take it back with these safety pin earrings made from sterling silver, which are a huge upgrade from the original. They're also available in gold for those who prefer warm tones. $54 $41 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

Mezzo 18K Gold Ring BaubleBar Mezzo 18K Gold Ring Stack this stunning opal ring or wear it on its own. Either way you style it, you're sure to get all kinds of compliments. $62 $47 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

BaubleBar Custom Phone Cases and Blankets

Custom Phone Cases BaubleBar Custom Phone Cases If you can dream it, BaubleBar can help you design it. They have a wide range of customizable phone cases that come in different colors, a variety of materials, and different lettering styles and they even have graphics you can choose from. $68 $51 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

BaubleBar Disney Collection

Minnie Mouse Disney Birthday Earrings BaubleBar Minnie Mouse Disney Birthday Earrings Colorful beads and a balloon bow create one of the best pairs of Minnie Mouse earrings. You'll want to wear the bright and bold earrings to festive and fun celebrations. $46 $35 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

