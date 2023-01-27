Minnie Mouse has arrived at BaubleBar. The fashion jewelry brand has added the fan-favorite Disney character to their collection of bag charms. Just in time to give the cutest Valentine's Day gifts, the charming collection includes Minnie Mouse bag charms for every moment. For the Disney lover in your life, the collection of fun charms is perfect for add a touch of Disney wherever they go.

Shop Disney Bag Charms

If you want to treat a loved one or little one to something shimmery this Valentine's Day, there are nine renditions of Minnie to choose from. From a ballerina to a fashionista and even a pool party-ready Minnie, pick your favorite and clip her onto a purse, tote, wallet, or backpack. Priced at $78 each, BaubleBar's Disney Bag Charms have proven to be a Disney fan favorite.

With overnight shipping available, there's still plenty of time to get your gifts before the day of love. These new Minnie Mouse bag charms will embellish and brighten up every day accessories to add a little happiness to your loved one's daily life. Ahead, shop our favorite new Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charms from BaubleBar.

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

