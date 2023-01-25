23 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List that Will Arrive by February 14
Valentine's Day is heading our way with only a couple weeks to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones. Yep, the pressure is on.
Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday, which is often the most polarizing of them all, is a time to celebrate love—any type of love. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, we're here to help.
Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. For a cozy present she'll want to wear all year, Oprah loves these bamboo pajamas and Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Valentine's Day Collection that definitely brings the heat Don't worry, if you're shopping for a special guy in your life, there are plenty of options in our roundup, too.
This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric occasion.
The perfect combination of performance and style, these joggers from Western Rise are perfect for men who are always on the go — traveling, working out, and running errands. Get 30% off with code JOGGER30.
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.
If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors — Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti. Order by February 11 for Valentine's Day delivery.
With the temperatures dropping, she will appreciate these comfortable and ultra-flattering Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims.
If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!"
If you need to go out and get the morning paper on a chilly day, you'll want to wear these insulated slippers from The North Face. They're made with ThermoBall Eco insulation that traps heat and keeps your toes warm.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
Chocolate covered strawberries are the ideal Valentine's Day sweet treat. Send your loved ones (or yourself) a couple dozen strawberries drizzled in gourmet chocolate.
For the Valentine with vintage style, these '77 Nike Blazers are perfect year-round.
For someone who likes to sparkle, this bangle from Swarovski is the prefect way to show them you care.
If you're of a certain age, you might recognize this as a pre-internet version of Instagram—it's like View Master, but you can create your own reel to view personal photos. It's a great gift idea for someone who loves toys from bygone days. Shop now to get your reels from Uncommon Goods by February 14th.
With this frame, you can let your long distance partner, friend or family know that you're thinking of them. When you touch your synced up frame, it your loved one's frame glows with love.
For the photo-obsessed sweetheart, this gadget lets them print snapshots straight from their smartphone.
This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.
There's a reason Chanel N°5 is so popular—the scent is intoxicating. If you want to make your sweetheart's Valentine's Day special, you can go wrong with this classic fragrance.
Brighten your loved one's Valentine's Day with a custom photo puzzle. Personalized gifts are Minted's specialty and, made with high-quality paper, this puzzle is a lasting keepsake for the family (and it's way better than a Valentine's Day card!).
Bring the happy hour to them with bottles of their favorite wines. Wine Insiders has a plethora of 6-pack and 12-pack gift options whether they love crisp whites or bold reds.
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 for All Your Loved Ones
The Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Valentine's Day 2023
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy Collection for Valentine's Day
Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & PJs Are On Sale for a Cozy Valentine's Day
The 18 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Give This Valentine's Day
10 Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine
SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection
25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget