Valentine's Day is heading our way with only a couple weeks to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones. Yep, the pressure is on.

Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday, which is often the most polarizing of them all, is a time to celebrate love—any type of love. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, we're here to help.

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. For a cozy present she'll want to wear all year, Oprah loves these bamboo pajamas and Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Valentine's Day Collection that definitely brings the heat Don't worry, if you're shopping for a special guy in your life, there are plenty of options in our roundup, too.

This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric occasion.

Western Rise Spectrum Jogger Western Rise Western Rise Spectrum Jogger The perfect combination of performance and style, these joggers from Western Rise are perfect for men who are always on the go — traveling, working out, and running errands. Get 30% off with code JOGGER30. $118 $83 WITH CODE JOGGER30 Shop Now

Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. STARTING AT $29 Shop Now

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Shop Now

Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin Milk Bar Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors — Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti. Order by February 11 for Valentine's Day delivery. $46 Shop Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!" $70 $50 Shop Now

The Eros UrbanStems The Eros Spoil them this Valentine's Day with this gorgeous bundle of roses, eucalyptus, leucadendron and more from UrbanStems. $75 $64 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule Amazon The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule If you need to go out and get the morning paper on a chilly day, you'll want to wear these insulated slippers from The North Face. They're made with ThermoBall Eco insulation that traps heat and keeps your toes warm. $59 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $500 Shop Now

Swarovski Infinity Bangle Swarovski Swarovski Infinity Bangle For someone who likes to sparkle, this bangle from Swarovski is the prefect way to show them you care. $125 Shop Now

Create Your Own Reel Viewer Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer If you're of a certain age, you might recognize this as a pre-internet version of Instagram—it's like View Master, but you can create your own reel to view personal photos. It's a great gift idea for someone who loves toys from bygone days. Shop now to get your reels from Uncommon Goods by February 14th. STARTING AT $17 Shop Now

Long Distance Friendship Frame Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Frame With this frame, you can let your long distance partner, friend or family know that you're thinking of them. When you touch your synced up frame, it your loved one's frame glows with love. STARTING AT $125 Shop Now

NBA 2K22 Amazon NBA 2K22 For the basketball/video game fan, this NBA 2K22 game will make you a hero. $45 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 for All Your Loved Ones

The Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Valentine's Day 2023

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy Collection for Valentine's Day

Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & PJs Are On Sale for a Cozy Valentine's Day

The 18 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Give This Valentine's Day

10 Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine

SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection

25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

35 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Him and Her