23 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List that Will Arrive by February 14

By ETonline Staff
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Valentine's Day is heading our way with only a couple weeks to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones. Yep, the pressure is on.

Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday, which is often the most polarizing of them all, is a time to celebrate love—any type of love. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, we're here to help. 

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. For a cozy present she'll want to wear all year, Oprah loves these bamboo pajamas and Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Valentine's Day Collection that definitely brings the heat Don't worry, if you're shopping for a special guy in your life, there are plenty of options in our roundup, too.

This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric occasion.

Western Rise Spectrum Jogger
Western Rise Spectrum Jogger
Western Rise
Western Rise Spectrum Jogger

The perfect combination of performance and style, these joggers from Western Rise are perfect for men who are always on the go — traveling, working out, and running errands. Get 30% off with code JOGGER30. 

$118$83
WITH CODE JOGGER30
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. 

STARTING AT $29
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Mokara Candle

This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. 

$37
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$159
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.

$185$148
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin

If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors — Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti. Order by February 11 for Valentine's Day delivery. 

$46
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims
Skims Cozy Knit Pants

With the temperatures dropping, she will appreciate these comfortable and ultra-flattering Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims. 

$88
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!"

$70$50
The Eros
The Eros
UrbanStems
The Eros

Spoil them this Valentine's Day with this gorgeous bundle of roses, eucalyptus, leucadendron and more from UrbanStems.

$75$64
WITH CODE ET15
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
The North Face Men's Thermoball Traction Mule
Amazon
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule

If you need to go out and get the morning paper on a chilly day, you'll want to wear these insulated slippers from The North Face. They're made with ThermoBall Eco insulation that traps heat and keeps your toes warm.

$59
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$500
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries

Chocolate covered strawberries are the ideal Valentine's Day sweet treat. Send your loved ones (or yourself) a couple dozen strawberries drizzled in gourmet chocolate.

$75
TWO DOZEN
Nike Blazer Low '77 Men's Sneaker
Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Blazer Low '77 Men's Sneaker

For the Valentine with vintage style, these '77 Nike Blazers are perfect year-round. 

$90
Swarovski Infinity Bangle
Swarovski Infinity Bangle
Swarovski
Swarovski Infinity Bangle

For someone who likes to sparkle, this bangle from Swarovski is the prefect way to show them you care. 

$125
Create Your Own Reel Viewer
Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer
Uncommon Goods
Create Your Own Reel Viewer

If you're of a certain age, you might recognize this as a pre-internet version of Instagram—it's like View Master, but you can create your own reel to view personal photos. It's a great gift idea for someone who loves toys from bygone days. Shop now to get your reels from Uncommon Goods by February 14th. 

STARTING AT $17
Long Distance Friendship Frame
Long Distance Friendship Frame
Uncommon Goods
Long Distance Friendship Frame

With this frame, you can let your long distance partner, friend or family know that you're thinking of them. When you touch your synced up frame, it your loved one's frame glows with love. 

STARTING AT $125
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer

For the photo-obsessed sweetheart, this gadget lets them print snapshots straight from their smartphone.

$120$100
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ with Bonus Pack of Film
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera - Light Pink
Walmart
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ with Bonus Pack of Film

This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.

$67
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set
Ulta
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set

There's a reason Chanel N°5 is so popular—the scent is intoxicating. If you want to make your sweetheart's Valentine's Day special, you can go wrong with this classic fragrance. 

$186
NBA 2K22
NBA 2K22
Amazon
NBA 2K22

For the basketball/video game fan, this NBA 2K22 game will make you a hero. 

$45
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Minted
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle

Brighten your loved one's Valentine's Day with a custom photo puzzle. Personalized gifts are Minted's specialty and, made with high-quality paper, this puzzle is a lasting keepsake for the family (and it's way better than a Valentine's Day card!).

$42
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case

Bring the happy hour to them with bottles of their favorite wines. Wine Insiders has a plethora of 6-pack and 12-pack gift options whether they love crisp whites or bold reds.

$106
6-PACK
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$420

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

