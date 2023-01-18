Shopping

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023 That Will Make The Holiday Special

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
hottest valentine's day gifts for men
Dossier, Brooklinen, Nordstrom, Amazon, Samsung

Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and we know that shopping for the man in your life is never an easy task. You've likely already exhausted all of your best gift-giving ideas during the previous holiday season, so you know that finding the perfect Valentine's Day treat for your best friend, beau or hubby presents a whole new (and painstakingly complicated) challenge. V-Day is just one of those holidays that leaves even the most notoriously good gift givers a little stumped on how to thoughtfully show their appreciation.

If you (like us) are turning to Google and panic-searching social media for gift inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, then look no further. The ET team has scoured the internet and rounded up 40 of the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men in 2023.

From body massagers and cologne to sock subscriptions, cold brew coffee makers, portable projectors, comfy joggers, indoor fire pits and so much more, you're sure to find the most memorable gift for your man. Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day gifts to give to the men in your life on February 14. 

Best Valentine's Day Fashion Gifts for Men

adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 21 different colorways.

$190$165
lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
lululemon
lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

He will love these extremely comfy and durable lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. 

$128
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here and winter on its way, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.

$43$40
Allbirds Wool Runners
Wool Runners
Allbirds
Allbirds Wool Runners

With winter in full swing, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110
Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
Western Rise
Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0

Whether he's going from the office to the airport or headed out for a hike, these pants from Western Rise are built to go everywhere. Lightweight, durable, and highly breathable, these incredibly versatile pants pack smaller than a t-shirt and feature zippered pockets for carrying all his essentials. 

$128
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket

Keep him warm and looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.

$70$64
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

He deserves the luxury of a cashmere sweater this winter. 

$60
Quay High Key Mini Polarized
Quay High Key Mini Polarized
Quay
Quay High Key Mini Polarized

These Quay aviator sunglasses are a bestseller, available in a variety of shades and polarized and non-polarized lenses. 

$85
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace, Sterling Silver
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace, Sterling Silver
Miansai
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace, Sterling Silver

This understated sterling silver chain necklace from Miansai is great for everyday wear. Available in 18-, 21- and 24-inch lengths. 

$105
Timberland Men's Blix Slimfold Leather Wallet
Timberland Mens Blix slim wallet
Amazon
Timberland Men's Blix Slimfold Leather Wallet

Available in brown, navy, black or tan, this slim genuine leather wallet by Timberland looks just the right amount of worn. 

$22$19
Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane
Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant

The Performance 5-Pocket Pant is part of Everlane Uniform collection, which guarantees everlasting quality for 365 days — but in the rare case you do find a hole in the pant, Everlane will replace the pair. This everyday pant has a slim fit and four-way stretch. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and quick-drying. 

$78
Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm
Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm
Nordstrom
Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm

Treat your honey to this stunning stainless steel watch from Vitae London. The elegant, timeless style features a sleek, black sunray dial, quartz movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face. 

$259$155
Sock Fancy Subscription
Sock Fancy Subscription
Amazon
Sock Fancy Subscription

If your S.O. goes through socks fairly quickly, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month. 

$10/MONTH

Best Valentine's Day Tech Gifts for Men

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
Beats Studio Buds

Improve their sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. 

$150$100
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch. 

$293
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade) make sure he gets the set with a MagSafe Charging Case.

$198
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Walmart
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console

Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $419 at Walmart's sale event. 

$389
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. 

$549$499
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. 

$29
The Freestyle Projector
Samsung Freestyle Projector
Samsung
The Freestyle Projector

The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. 

$800
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, so if you're stumped for that hard-to-shop-for man, the search for the perfect gift is over. 

$299

Best Valentine's Day Fitness Gifts for Men

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$180
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

The Theragun Mini will be his pocket-sized massage device that goes wherever he does. Compact but powerful, it's used by physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes and over 250 professional sports teams worldwide. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving.

$199$169
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!"

$70$50

Best Valentine's Day Grooming Gifts for Men

Dossier Musky Oakmoss
Dossier Musky Oakmoss
Dossier
Dossier Musky Oakmoss

Inspired by Creed's Aventus, which typically retails for $335, the Dossier Musky Oakmoss fragrance with a sophisticated scent of musk, patchouli and bergamot is just under $50. 

$49
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Gifted Groomer Kit
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Gifted Groomer Kit
The Art of Shaving
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Gifted Groomer Kit

Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm. This TSA-approved pouch is designed with a zip top closure to hold all the shaving needs.

$40
Hawthrone Shower Starter Set
Hawthrone Shower Starter Set
Hawthrone
Hawthrone Shower Starter Set

Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner -- all formulated without harsh sulfates, silicones or phthalates.

$47$44
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Starter Value Bundle
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Starter Value Bundle
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Starter Value Bundle

Give the gift of self-care with an energizing skincare starter set that comes with a full-size pair of Facial Fuel energizing face wash and moisture treatment.

$56
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum

Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 

$110
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects

Brighten up the smile you're sure to put on his face when you gift a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments. 

$46$30

Best Valentine's Day Home and Kitchen Gifts for Men

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night. 

$307$207
The Beatles: Get Back Book
The Beatles: Get Back Book
Amazon
The Beatles: Get Back Book

A gorgeous and fascinating addition to any coffee table, The Beatles: Get Back is the official account of the creation of the band's final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles’ own words and illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images. 

$60$31
Plonk Wine Club Dinner Party 6-Pack, Mixed Selection
Plonk Wine Club Dinner Party 6-Pack - Mixed Selection
Plonk Wine Club
Plonk Wine Club Dinner Party 6-Pack, Mixed Selection

For a wine lover who loves to try new, unique bottles, Plonk Wine Club is the perfect choice as this wine subscription service curates only small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Let your loved one try a little bit of everything with this six-bottle pack of red and white wine selections. 

$160
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar With Spoon
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar with Spoon
Amazon
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar With Spoon

The 16 ounce king-sized Thermos is perfect for taking fruit salad, soup or even coffee on the go. Plus, your valentine is sure to remember you every time they use this Thermos. 

$25$19
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Amazon
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet

For the Star Wars lover in your life with a sense of humor, this Baby Yoda Chia Pet is a great gift for the boyfriend or husband who needs a little greenery for his WFH desk. 

$20
Beast Blender
Beast Blender
Amazon
Beast Blender

The Beast Blender not only looks chic, but it's also powerful. The innovative 12-rib vessel design increases turbulence and ice-crushing efficiency results in creamy blends. It's convenient, too. Just add the Drinking Lid and Carry Cap to the vessel for smoothies on-the-go. 

$165
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Amazon
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit

Cozy up to something warm wherever you are this winter — indoors or out — thanks to the Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit. It is snuggle season, after all.

$100$60
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke.

$28$22
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Gift them a little piece of home with this map-etched whiskey glass from Uncommon Goods. 

$18
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
Amazon
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book

A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally.

$15$10

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target

Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentine's Day

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

The 36 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023