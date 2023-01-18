The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023 That Will Make The Holiday Special
Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and we know that shopping for the man in your life is never an easy task. You've likely already exhausted all of your best gift-giving ideas during the previous holiday season, so you know that finding the perfect Valentine's Day treat for your best friend, beau or hubby presents a whole new (and painstakingly complicated) challenge. V-Day is just one of those holidays that leaves even the most notoriously good gift givers a little stumped on how to thoughtfully show their appreciation.
If you (like us) are turning to Google and panic-searching social media for gift inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, then look no further. The ET team has scoured the internet and rounded up 40 of the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men in 2023.
From body massagers and cologne to sock subscriptions, cold brew coffee makers, portable projectors, comfy joggers, indoor fire pits and so much more, you're sure to find the most memorable gift for your man. Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day gifts to give to the men in your life on February 14.
Best Valentine's Day Fashion Gifts for Men
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 21 different colorways.
He will love these extremely comfy and durable lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion.
This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here and winter on its way, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.
With winter in full swing, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear.
Whether he's going from the office to the airport or headed out for a hike, these pants from Western Rise are built to go everywhere. Lightweight, durable, and highly breathable, these incredibly versatile pants pack smaller than a t-shirt and feature zippered pockets for carrying all his essentials.
Keep him warm and looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.
He deserves the luxury of a cashmere sweater this winter.
These Quay aviator sunglasses are a bestseller, available in a variety of shades and polarized and non-polarized lenses.
This understated sterling silver chain necklace from Miansai is great for everyday wear. Available in 18-, 21- and 24-inch lengths.
Available in brown, navy, black or tan, this slim genuine leather wallet by Timberland looks just the right amount of worn.
The Performance 5-Pocket Pant is part of Everlane Uniform collection, which guarantees everlasting quality for 365 days — but in the rare case you do find a hole in the pant, Everlane will replace the pair. This everyday pant has a slim fit and four-way stretch. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Treat your honey to this stunning stainless steel watch from Vitae London. The elegant, timeless style features a sleek, black sunray dial, quartz movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face.
If your S.O. goes through socks fairly quickly, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month.
Best Valentine's Day Tech Gifts for Men
Improve their sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours.
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade) make sure he gets the set with a MagSafe Charging Case.
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $419 at Walmart's sale event.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver.
Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices.
The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up a movie night even easier.
A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, so if you're stumped for that hard-to-shop-for man, the search for the perfect gift is over.
Best Valentine's Day Fitness Gifts for Men
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
The Theragun Mini will be his pocket-sized massage device that goes wherever he does. Compact but powerful, it's used by physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes and over 250 professional sports teams worldwide. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving.
If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!"
Best Valentine's Day Grooming Gifts for Men
Inspired by Creed's Aventus, which typically retails for $335, the Dossier Musky Oakmoss fragrance with a sophisticated scent of musk, patchouli and bergamot is just under $50.
Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm. This TSA-approved pouch is designed with a zip top closure to hold all the shaving needs.
Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner -- all formulated without harsh sulfates, silicones or phthalates.
Give the gift of self-care with an energizing skincare starter set that comes with a full-size pair of Facial Fuel energizing face wash and moisture treatment.
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood.
Brighten up the smile you're sure to put on his face when you gift a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments.
Best Valentine's Day Home and Kitchen Gifts for Men
Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night.
A gorgeous and fascinating addition to any coffee table, The Beatles: Get Back is the official account of the creation of the band's final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles’ own words and illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images.
For a wine lover who loves to try new, unique bottles, Plonk Wine Club is the perfect choice as this wine subscription service curates only small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Let your loved one try a little bit of everything with this six-bottle pack of red and white wine selections.
The 16 ounce king-sized Thermos is perfect for taking fruit salad, soup or even coffee on the go. Plus, your valentine is sure to remember you every time they use this Thermos.
For the Star Wars lover in your life with a sense of humor, this Baby Yoda Chia Pet is a great gift for the boyfriend or husband who needs a little greenery for his WFH desk.
The Beast Blender not only looks chic, but it's also powerful. The innovative 12-rib vessel design increases turbulence and ice-crushing efficiency results in creamy blends. It's convenient, too. Just add the Drinking Lid and Carry Cap to the vessel for smoothies on-the-go.
Cozy up to something warm wherever you are this winter — indoors or out — thanks to the Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit. It is snuggle season, after all.
Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke.
Gift them a little piece of home with this map-etched whiskey glass from Uncommon Goods.
A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target
Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentine's Day
The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide
The 36 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023