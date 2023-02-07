Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Outfits for Any Occasion: Shop Dresses, Loungewear and More
Valentine's Day is officially less than three weeks away. Not that we need an excuse to shop, but the holiday of love gives us an extra reason to buy ourselves something special. No matter what your plans are — a romantic dinner, a rowdy girls' night out or a cozy night on the couch — we've got your V-day outfit covered for every occasion.
Regardless of your relationship status, we're making this Valentine's Day all about self-love with outfits that make us feel confident. Thanks to some of our favorite brands' V-Day edits — Savage X Fenty, For Love and Lemons, SKIMS and Victoria's Secret, to name a few — there are so many romantic pieces to shop. From gorgeous dresses and trendy tops to luxurious pajamas and sultry lingerie, you're sure to find some fashion inspo with our Valentine's Day shopping guide.
Below, shop our favorite Valentine's Day outfits for all types of occasions ahead of February 14th.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Going Out
With an alluring lace-up back and simple shape, this pink dress is a lovely option for date night or drinks with the girls.
This crimson red dress is perfect to wear with a pair of strappy heels for a night out with your valentine.
This red-hot corset top comes in both standard and DD-cup sizes for a perfect fit.
This sleek dress from SKIMS can easily be dressed up or down, and comes in so many colors and sizes.
Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning sequin wrap dress is the ultimate date night look and the perfect outfit to sparkle all night.
If you are going for a more romantic vibe, we love this soft Universal Standard velvet dress for an alluring look that doesn't sacrifice comfort.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In
Enjoy a date with your couch in style when you wear this elegant velour wrap and pants set.
This hot pink oversized long-sleeve henley is both comfy and cute.
Made of eco-friendly tencel modal, these classic menswear-inspired pajamas are equally cute and cozy.
Supple and ridiculously soft, you'll feel like your best self in a decadent ,100% silk robe.
Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.
Get extra cozy this winter in a fluffy cami, robe and pants set.
Best Valentine's Day Lingerie Picks
When it comes to lingerie, sometimes less is more — which is why we love this mesh bra from CUUP in the pink color, available in sizes 32A-38H. Matching undies right this way.
Give them butterflies in this sultry lace teddy with a plunging neckline.
"I got the whole Kane set and OH MY GOD my jaw dropped as soon as I put it on," one reviewer raved about this sultry set. "The amount of confidence that I got from this lingerie set was amazing and I didn’t want to take it off."
You'll feel anything but icy in this sexy and supportive periwinkle blue bra – available in sizes 32AA-44H.
The only thing better than a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day is this luxurious floral lace teddy.
Keep things simply sexy in a comfy scoop bralette available in sizes XS-4X — don't forget the matching panties!
Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with heart-shaped hardware.
For Valentine's Day gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection
15 Valentine's Day Dresses for the Hopeless Romantic by Petal & Pup
9 Valentine's Day Flower Delivery Services For Your Special Someone
23 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List
33 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 That'll Make Them Smile But Won't Break The Bank
The Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Valentine's Day 2023
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy Collection for Valentine's Day
Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & PJs Are On Sale for a Cozy Valentine's Day
The 18 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Give This Valentine's Day