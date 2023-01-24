18 Best Valentine's Day Perfume Gift Sets They Will Actually Love and Use: Le Labo, Chanel, Dior, and More
Aside from adding another pretty glass bottle to our shelf, picking out a new signature scent is so exciting because it gives us another chance to redefine ourselves. That's why if you're shopping for the fragrance-lover in your life, the gift of scent may seem hit-or-miss, but you really can't go wrong with the best fragrance gift sets available this year.
No matter if they might play it safe with traditional florals and want to shake things up with an experimental skin musk or moody dark rum or you are trying to manifest a luxurious lifestyle with scents from Tom Ford and Le Labo, there’s a perfect perfume out there for everyone. We've put together the best fragrance gift sets to treat yourself or gift a loved one this Valentine's Day. From tried-and-true fragranciers Dior and Chanel to emerging brands such as Ellis Brooklyn and Boy Smells, you're sure to find the perfect Valentine's gift for anyone on your list.
Below, we've gathered our favorite perfume gifts sets to give and receive this Valentine's Day — ranging from wallet-friendly fragrances to splurge-worthy eau de parfums. Shop cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62, a candle and perfume duo from Maison Margiela's Replica line, and plenty of sampler sets to be the one who gives the best-smelling gifts.
You can never go wrong with a gift set from Tiffany's. The body lotion and perfumes features the base note of ambrette seed, middle note of blue rose, and top note of blackcurrant.
The Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum balances bright daffodil scents with a comforting almond milk base
Gucci's gardenia, pear, and brown sugar perfume comes in a special gift set with gorgeous floral packaging.
Get triple the warm and sensual florals of Libre with a full and travel-size version of the perfume, plus, a body lotion.
Perfect for the colder months, this perfume oil duo features the warm, rustic scents of dark rum and leather.
For the most elegant person on your list, Chanel's CHANCE EAU TENDRE Eau de Toilette is perfumed with citron, jasmine, and teakwood.
Discover the intoxicating scents of seven sample-sized NEST fragrances: Black Tulip, Citrine, Indigo, Sunkissed Hibiscus, Wild Poppy, Wisteria Blue, and their new fragrance, Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum.
Most known for its aromatic candles, discover five genderless fragrances from scent savant Boy Smells: Woodphoria, Flor De La Virgen, Cashmere Kush, Hinoki Fantôme, and Marble Fruit.
Buying perfume for someone can be tricky, so let them choose their favorite among scents such as Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne, Prada Paradox Eau de Parfum, Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum, Valentino Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Parfum, and Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA‘ By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette.
This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's By The Fireplace, a melange of clove, chestnut and vanilla that will transport you to comfort and crackling warmth anywhere you may be.
The Juicy Couture fragrance gift set features nostalgic scents of juicy fruits and lush florals and includes three different sizes of spray perfume and a body cream companion.
Not only is the packaging of this Christian Dior discovery set absolutely gorgeous, but it features 10 mini versions of Dior's iconic fragrances.
Now's your chance to try out Le Labo fragrances — experience what luxury smells like with 17 mini perfumes from the cult favorite brand's discovery set.
Boasting a perfect five-star review, this gift set features a full-size, mini, and travel-size bottle of Viktor&Rolf's beloved Flowerbomb, a warm, spicy blend of jasmine, rose, patchouli, and vanilla.
Sol De Janeiro's cult favorite pistachio and salted caramel fragrance 'Cheirosa 62 comes in a travel-ready gift set with a body spray, shower cram-gel, and body butter in the iconic scent.
Said to evoke the scent of your lover's skin, PHLUR's Missing Person is perfumed with skin musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood. This gift set includes a full-size and travel spray of the scent.
For the ultimate luxury gift, this set includes a full and mini size of Tom Ford's Oud Wood, a smoky, sensual blend of oud, sandalwood, Eastern spices, and amber.
Get immersed in the world of Ellis Brooklyn's fragrances with this rollerball set including ambrette and jasmine Myth, blood orange and water lily West, Tahitian Tiare and sandalwood Salt, pear and marshmallow Sweet, and honey and dark rum Bee.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
