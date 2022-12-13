With shipping deadlines coming up quickly, now's your last chance to shop for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband or friend. If you're struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea, you're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging—especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. (Come on, dudes!) Fortunately, we have a list of ideas that will bring a smile to the face of any man in your life — and that will arrive on time for the holidays.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches, the Nintendo Switch, and JBL speakers are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list. From the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete, and for the well-dressed man in your life, we've found great deals on leather goods from Coach and chic workout gear, too. And if you're looking for stocking stuffers, we found plenty of fun treats, from lightsaber chopsticks to novelty beer openers. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

The Best Clothing and Accessories Gifts For Men

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme lululemon lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Shop Now

Coach Trekker Bag Coach Outlet Coach Trekker Bag Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 40% off. $698 $419 Shop Now

Allbirds Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Wool Runners As we gear up for the winter, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 Shop Now

The Best Grooming Gifts For Men

Scotch Porter Beard Collection Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Beard Collection What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard. $70 Shop Now

The Best Tech and Gaming Gifts For Men

TheraGun Elite 4 TheraGun via Amazon TheraGun Elite 4 The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. $400 $298 Shop Now

Garmin InReach Mini Backcountry Garmin InReach Mini For the outdoorsman who has every piece of gear to get him up the mountain, he'll need a walkie-talkie for the times a cell phone is not enough. The Garmin InReach Mini has two-way messaging that allows texting and its SOS alerts GEOS in emergencies and GPS tracking location to share with folks back home. $350 Buy Now

The Best Cooking Gifts For Men

ButcherBox Gift Box ButcherBox ButcherBox Gift Box Treat the carnivore in your life to a delicious box of premium-cut meats such as filet mignon, chicken breasts, pork chops and more. STARTING AT $89 Shop Now

Verne Bottle Opener Wayfair Verne Bottle Opener If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer! $20 $17 Buy Now

Hydroflask 12 oz Mug Hydroflask Hydroflask 12 oz Mug The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like. $28 Shop Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $48 $42 Shop Now

Canned Beer Draft System SharperImage.com Canned Beer Draft System For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it. For now, the price drops when you use code GIFT20. $120 96 Buy Now

Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Personalization Mall Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days. $30 Shop Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $20 Buy Now

The Best Lifestyle Gifts For Men

TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat TOTO via Amazon TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat A bidet with a heated seat might not be a gift *you* want (you don't have to let him open this in front of everyone on Christmas morning), but it's definitely one of the most unique gifts (if not the best gift) he'll ever get. And if you don't want to gift it for Christmas, you can save it for Valentine's Day or use it as an anniversary gift. $675 $349 Shop Now

All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters PosterStop via Amazon All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker. $47 Buy Now

Therabody Wave Roller Therabody Therabody Wave Roller This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it! $149 $99 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

