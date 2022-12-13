The 50 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Men: Tech, Fashion, Workout Gear and More
With shipping deadlines coming up quickly, now's your last chance to shop for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband or friend. If you're struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea, you're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging—especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. (Come on, dudes!) Fortunately, we have a list of ideas that will bring a smile to the face of any man in your life — and that will arrive on time for the holidays.
Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches, the Nintendo Switch, and JBL speakers are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.
We've got gifts for every guy on your list. From the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete, and for the well-dressed man in your life, we've found great deals on leather goods from Coach and chic workout gear, too. And if you're looking for stocking stuffers, we found plenty of fun treats, from lightsaber chopsticks to novelty beer openers. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.
The Best Clothing and Accessories Gifts For Men
He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion.
Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 40% off.
There's a reason the classic Nike Air Force One sneaker is so popular.
Elevate his office wardrobe with a textured silk jacquard tie, available in red, navy and black.
For those nights that call for something slightly fancier than Converse, these fashionable and understated sneakers from Oliver Cabell are a great option. These shoes are available in men's sizes 6 to 15.
You can never have too many pullovers. Select sizes are less than $50.
For the frequent flyer in your life, this flight bag from Coach Outlet holds all of the essentials he needs in the air. And at 60% off the price looks as good as the bag!
If the man in your life hasn't tried Bombas socks yet, make the introduction this holiday season.
Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot.
As we gear up for the winter, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear.
For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter.
Available in brown, navy, black or tan, this slim wallet by Timberland looks just the right amount of worn.
The Best Grooming Gifts For Men
This Beard and Grooming kit is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth. Right now, there's a special Cyber Monday deal just for Amazon Prime members.
What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard.
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood.
Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm. This TSA-approved pouch is designed with a zip top closure to hold all your shaving needs.
Brighten up the smile you're sure to put on his face when you gift a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments.
The Best Tech and Gaming Gifts For Men
If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade) make sure he gets the set with a MagSafe Charging Case.
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $419 at Walmart'S sale event.
The newest Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel case and starlight sport band is currently on sale for $16 off.
Protect your watches, cufflinks and collar stays with this luxury travel watch roll.
A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, so if you're stumped for that hard-to-shop-for man, the search for the perfect gift (at a Cyber Monday discount) is over.
The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of.
For the outdoorsman who has every piece of gear to get him up the mountain, he'll need a walkie-talkie for the times a cell phone is not enough. The Garmin InReach Mini has two-way messaging that allows texting and its SOS alerts GEOS in emergencies and GPS tracking location to share with folks back home.
Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Millennium Falcon Starship Lego set.
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
The Best Cooking Gifts For Men
Treat the carnivore in your life to a delicious box of premium-cut meats such as filet mignon, chicken breasts, pork chops and more.
Bring out his inner mixologist with a gorgeous spirit-infusing bottle that lets him infuse his liquor of choice with herbs, fruits, spices, flowers, and more.
If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer!
The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.
Elevate your morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.
For the cook in your life, this Lodge cast iron skillet will pay for itself in less than a month.
For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind.
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Toast your host with the most by gifting these personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. It'll help them stay warm all winter long.
For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it. For now, the price drops when you use code GIFT20.
Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days.
For pepper heads, this Pain 100% is the holy grail of hot sauces. If you don't know what 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles means, he will (and he'll love it!).
For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.
For the coffee lover, the world's strongest coffee is an experience they don't want to miss.
For beer enthusiasts who want to take their passion to the next level, this West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit from Uncommon Goods is a great brewing starter kit.
This PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker is for serious coffee lovers. It comes with a built in grinder and travel mug.
The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version.
The Best Lifestyle Gifts For Men
A bidet with a heated seat might not be a gift *you* want (you don't have to let him open this in front of everyone on Christmas morning), but it's definitely one of the most unique gifts (if not the best gift) he'll ever get. And if you don't want to gift it for Christmas, you can save it for Valentine's Day or use it as an anniversary gift.
An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker.
This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it!
Treat him to a robe so plush and luxurious he'll never want to take it off.
For a funny white elephant gift, this is perfect for the workaholic in your life.
If someone on your list is looking for a new way to work out, boxing gloves might just get them into the ring for the workout of their lives.
This Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell makes a great home gym accessory for someone who takes their workouts seriously.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
The 21 Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet
The Best Fall Jackets for Men in 2022: Shop Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon and More
The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022: Nike, Saucony, Hoka Bondi, Under Armour and More
The Hottest Men's Boots for Your Fall Footwear Rotation: Blundstone, Clarks, Dr. Martens and More
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off
The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022 — Nike, Asics, Cole Haan and More
10 Best Black T-Shirts for Men