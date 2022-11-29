Shopping

These Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Available Today: Save on Consoles and Games

By ETonline Staff
Nintendo Switch Deals
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is one of the hottest gifts this season. If you haven't had a chance to grab a Nintendo Switch console or add new video game titles to your collection, you might want to consider shopping the extended Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. 

Right now, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 on sale for $299. The bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online to play online, access classic games, and more. With its epic library of must-play games from Nintendo and various other publishers, Walmart rarely has markdowns on Switch products (let alone deals on console bundles). The Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to stay entertained on all your flights during the months of busy holiday travel. 

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Walmart
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online

Race through all the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, including all the race tracks from the Wii U version of the video game. Save on this Nintendo Switch console bundle and have endless fun thanks to the thousands of game titles available for the Switch.

$400$299

The Best Extended Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Play as your favorite Hyrule hero in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Unlock various puzzles as you fight off Keese, Guardians and many more menacing foes. But don't worry, Link still has plenty of time to fish, explore the landscape and even test out his culinary skills. 

$50$29
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Amazon
Hot Wheels Unleashed

The very best of the hot wheels universe is here. Take the wheel of tons of vehicles with their own personality and style, different traits, and levels of rarity. Prove you're the best and unlock Premium cars and extraordinary items and with the livery editor make your ride a one-of-a-kind masterpiece of speed. 

$50$30
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Amazon
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you haven't grabbed a copy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox yet, then this is your sign to treat yourself. After all, you can't beat a pre-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos.

$60$39
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Amazon
Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trek through the Hisui region and research a whole new facet of Pokemon lore in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Of course, you have to be wary of the alpha Pokemon while you keep track of all the upcoming space-time distortions. 

$51

