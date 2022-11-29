The Nintendo Switch is one of the hottest gifts this season. If you haven't had a chance to grab a Nintendo Switch console or add new video game titles to your collection, you might want to consider shopping the extended Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

Right now, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 on sale for $299. The bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online to play online, access classic games, and more. With its epic library of must-play games from Nintendo and various other publishers, Walmart rarely has markdowns on Switch products (let alone deals on console bundles). The Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to stay entertained on all your flights during the months of busy holiday travel.

The Best Extended Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Hot Wheels Unleashed Amazon Hot Wheels Unleashed The very best of the hot wheels universe is here. Take the wheel of tons of vehicles with their own personality and style, different traits, and levels of rarity. Prove you're the best and unlock Premium cars and extraordinary items and with the livery editor make your ride a one-of-a-kind masterpiece of speed. $50 $30 Buy Now

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Amazon Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga If you haven't grabbed a copy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox yet, then this is your sign to treat yourself. After all, you can't beat a pre-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos. $60 $39 Buy Now

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Amazon Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trek through the Hisui region and research a whole new facet of Pokemon lore in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Of course, you have to be wary of the alpha Pokemon while you keep track of all the upcoming space-time distortions. $51 Shop Now

