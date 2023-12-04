Gifts

25 Top Holiday Gifts to Add to Your Amazon Wishlist: Shop Laneige, JBL, UGG and More

woman holding Christmas gifts
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:56 PM PST, December 4, 2023

Drop hints as to what you might want to unwrap this year, or buy these most-wished-for gifts for yourself.

The holiday season is about treating the ones you love, but there's no harm in spoiling yourself a bit, too. Some of Amazon's most wished-for gifts of the season are up for grabs from beloved brands like Laneige, UGG and JBL at Amazon. If parents, grandparents or significant others are asking for your 2023 holiday gift wish list, we're here to help you fill it out with some of the most coveted products available on Amazon. 

Shop Amazon's Most Wished For List

The Amazon Most Wished For list is updated daily with products most often added to Amazon wishlists and registries. We did the tough work of shopping through this list of gifts to select the perfect combination of 25 bestsellers and favorites. Let our picks inspire you to create your own Amazon wishlist you can share with loved ones so they know what to gift you this holiday season. If you're in your treat-yourself era, shop away and purchase them yourself.

Find books, beauty goodies, tech and more that shoppers everywhere are daydreaming about. There are festive finds for all budgets ahead.

'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears

'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears
Simon & Schuster

'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears

Spears shares never-before-heard details about her personal life in her new memoir. 

$33 $21

Amazon

Shop Now

$17

Apple

Shop Now

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Amazon

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin. 

$25 $15

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings

These soft leggings rival lululemon, but at a more affordable price. 

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

Columbia Winter Blur Pom Beanie

Columbia Winter Blur Pom Beanie
Amazon

Columbia Winter Blur Pom Beanie

Adorned with a plush pom, this cozy winter beanie features lightweight microfleece lining for extra warmth and is available in a variety of colors to complement any outfit.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

Never worry about how to heat up lunch with this hand-held electric lunchbox that makes leftovers good as new.

$40 $29

Shop Now

Gaiatop Rechargeable Avocado-Shaped Hand Warmers

Gaiatop Rechargeable Avocado-Shaped Hand Warmers
Amazon

Gaiatop Rechargeable Avocado-Shaped Hand Warmers

These avocados are cute, but that's not all. With one charge, they can produce three to four hours of heat to keep hands warm on chilly days.

$27 $16

Shop Now

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG boots, especially the Classic Mini II Winter Boot, remain a timeless choice for keeping warm on chilly days.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

This premium robot vacuum and mop is the only combo with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from the carpet preventing wet messes entirely. On hard floors, it mops and vacuums at the same time. 

$999 $699

Shop Now

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones
Amazon

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones

Yes, you can find wireless headphones under $50! These JBL earbuds come in four colors and have up to 32 hours of battery life.

$50 $35

Shop Now

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'
Amazon

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'

This casual read from the New York Times makes a great gift for jet-setters. It details potential 36-hour stays in 150 cities across six continents.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Amazon

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.

UGG Tasman Slipper

UGG Tasman Slipper
Amazon

UGG Tasman Slipper

Not only are UGG slippers extremely comfortable with their sherpa lining and cushioned soles, but they're also totally on-trend this year with many celebs spotted wearing them out and about. 

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Plaid Shirt

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Plaid Shirt
Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Plaid Shirt

This button-down shirt comes in a whopping 33 different plaids. Get it for him or yourself.

$30 and up

Shop Now

WROS Human Dog Bed

WROS Human Dog Bed
Amazon

WROS Human Dog Bed

This dog bed is for you as much as it's for Fido. Snuggle up for a nap with your pup without having to allow them on your bed.

$300 $124

after coupon

Shop Now

Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet

Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet
Amazon

Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet

You don't need to be a kid to get a kick out of this toy digital pet. It reacts to your swipes, tilts and touch.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Glamnetic Press On Nails

Glamnetic Press On Nails
Amazon

Glamnetic Press On Nails

Save money by skipping the nail salon and trying these press-on nails you can use at home. Glamnetic has a ton of cute designs available on Amazon.

Creme de La Mer

Creme de La Mer
Amazon

Creme de La Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is a great face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, which helps to heal your skin and get rid of dryness.

$285 $207

Shop Now

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. 

Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

The Essenza Mini espresso machine can easily prepare two different single-serve cup sizes with just the touch of a button.

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase from the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.

$45 $30

Shop Now

KALAUTO Cowboy Boot Match Holder

KALAUTO Cowboy Boot Match Holder
Amazon

KALAUTO Cowboy Boot Match Holder

Some boots are made for walking, but this one with a striker on the bottom is made for lighting a fire.

$12 $10

With Coupon

Shop Now

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Dress

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Dress

This sophisticated turtleneck sweater dress is perfect to pair with boots or heels for holiday celebrations. 

$67 $48

Shop Now

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush

Achieve a naturally radiant glow with the LUNA Mini 3, which helps to remove sweat, oil and dirt from pores.

$179 $156

Shop Now

Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla

Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla
Amazon

Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla

Help chapped winter lips with Mario Badescu's overnight lip treatment. It features coconut oil and shea butter.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

