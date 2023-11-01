The holiday gift-giving season is upon us!

Of all the most important gift recipients on your list, getting a gift for Mom is likely a top priority. And why not? Moms deserve to be celebrated not just on Mother's Day, but all year long — and that includes the holidays.

When it comes to gifts for moms, there are a lot of options. You can't go wrong with a sparkling piece of jewelry or an impressive flower bouquet. If she's a coffee drinker, a French press may be up her alley. If she has embraced the coastal cowgirl trend that's been big in 2023, a new pair of cowboy boots may be a good fit. There are also self-care gifts like a Theragun or skin care products that will bring a smile to her face come Christmas morning.

With all of the choices on the market, we're here to help you select the right gift for your mom or the mother of your children. Below, shop some of the top gift items for Mom in 2023.

John Hardy Love Knot Bracelet John Hardy John Hardy Love Knot Bracelet John Hardy's bestselling Love Knot Bracelet is sure to impress. It features separately woven chains that are tied by hand into a knot, which is meant to represent commitment, resilience and love. This sterling silver bracelet comes in a range of sizes. $1,295 Shop Now

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set Nordstrom Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream. $175 $123 Shop Now

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription BloomsyBox BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for. $100 Shop Now

L*Space Hygge Coat L*Space L*Space Hygge Coat This coat's name says it all: She can embrace the hygge lifestyle by cozying up in this midi-length jacket. It has a neutral plaid print and comes in sizes XS/S and M/L. $310 Shop Now

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic hair dryer This special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in blue blush, but other colors are available as well. It comes with a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and an exclusive brush and comb.

$430 Shop Now

Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set Sephora Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set Spoil her with this gift set from Dior, which includes a Dior Addict Lip Glow in 001 Pink, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 001 Pink, Capture Totale Le Sérum and Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet perfume. $85 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 Shop Now

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set Nordstrom Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream. $48 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.