It may seem early to start holiday shopping, but getting ahead of the stressful gift-buying season can really work wonders for what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. As you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be checking your budget and thinking through ways to make every dollar stretch this holiday season.

When searching for stocking stuffers and gifts for under the tree that won't break the bank, Amazon, Wayfair and more retailers have several great options under $50. We've found great gift ideas for men, women, kids and even pets that appeal to a range of interests. The best gifts often sell out early, which is another good reason to get ahead of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by shopping now.

Below, shop gift ideas ranging from books to beauty finds from brands such as lululemon, Drunk Elephant, Kiehl’s and more.

Best Gifts for Her Under $50

Best Gifts for Him Under $50

Hawthorne Shower Starter Set Hawthorne Hawthorne Shower Starter Set Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner — all formulated without sulfates, silicones or phthalates. $42 $38

Best Gifts for Kids, Pets and More Under $50

Dog Toy Set Wild One Dog Toy Set All the other dogs on the block will be jealous when they see Fido has this impressive toy collection from Wild One. $39 $38

Monopoly Chance Game Walmart Monopoly Chance Game This fast-paced Monopoly game is perfect for the child who loves to play board games. This game only takes about 20 minutes of play time. $20 $17

