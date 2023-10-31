Gifts

Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List: Shop lululemon, Drunk Elephant and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:28 PM PDT, October 31, 2023

These thoughtful gifts for less than $50 won't bust your holiday shopping budget.

It may seem early to start holiday shopping, but getting ahead of the stressful gift-buying season can really work wonders for what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. As you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be checking your budget and thinking through ways to make every dollar stretch this holiday season.

When searching for stocking stuffers and gifts for under the tree that won't break the bank, Amazon, Wayfair and more retailers have several great options under $50. We've found great gift ideas for men, women, kids and even pets that appeal to a range of interests. The best gifts often sell out early, which is another good reason to get ahead of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by shopping now.

Below, shop gift ideas ranging from books to beauty finds from brands such as lululemon, Drunk Elephant, Kiehl’s and more. 

Best Gifts for Her Under $50

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold their phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

UrbanStems The Lola

UrbanStems The Lola
Urban Stems

UrbanStems The Lola

Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe

Help her create a dreamy Pillow Talk pout with all the essentials, including a full-size hydrating lipstick balm and travel-size lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.

Drunk Elephant Day Dream Kit

Drunk Elephant Day Dream Kit
Ulta

Drunk Elephant Day Dream Kit

Any beauty lover would be pumped to find this cute duo from Drunk Elephant in their stocking. It features the brand's vitamin C serum and ultra-hydrating serum.

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover flare legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Best Gifts for Him Under $50

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'
Amazon

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'

This casual read from the New York Times makes a great gift for jet-setters. It details potential 36-hour stays in 150 cities across six continents.

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones
Amazon

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones

Yes, you can find wireless headphones under $50! These JBL earbuds come in four colors and have up to 32 hours of battery life.

Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

Why sip someone else's IPA when he could brew his own using this kit from Uncommon Goods? Even if he doesn't become a hobby beer brewer, you can both have fun making a batch together.

Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)

Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)
Nordstrom

Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)

The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.

Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set

Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
Kiehl's

Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set

This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.

Hawthorne Shower Starter Set

Hawthorne Shower Starter Set
Hawthorne

Hawthorne Shower Starter Set

Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner — all formulated without sulfates, silicones or phthalates.

$42 $38

Shop Now

Best Gifts for Kids, Pets and More Under $50

Dog Toy Set

Dog Toy Set
Wild One

Dog Toy Set

All the other dogs on the block will be jealous when they see Fido has this impressive toy collection from Wild One.

$39 $38

Shop Now

Brylan Specialty Cat Bed

Brylan Specialty Cat Bed
Wayfair

Brylan Specialty Cat Bed

Gift Kitty a new throne with this tent-style cat bed. It has a cozy cushion inside and a toy hanging down.

$50 $42

Shop Now

Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll

Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll
Walmart

Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll

With this kit, your child can mix a magic potion to uncover a colorful and pretty Pixling doll.

Monopoly Chance Game

Monopoly Chance Game
Walmart

Monopoly Chance Game

This fast-paced Monopoly game is perfect for the child who loves to play board games. This game only takes about 20 minutes of play time.

$20 $17

Shop Now

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing 14-inch Plush

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing 14-inch Plush
Walmart

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing 14-inch Plush

Your little one can sing and dance along with this interactive plush Elmo doll.

$50 $40

Shop Now

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Walmart

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

