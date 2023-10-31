These thoughtful gifts for less than $50 won't bust your holiday shopping budget.
It may seem early to start holiday shopping, but getting ahead of the stressful gift-buying season can really work wonders for what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. As you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be checking your budget and thinking through ways to make every dollar stretch this holiday season.
When searching for stocking stuffers and gifts for under the tree that won't break the bank, Amazon, Wayfair and more retailers have several great options under $50. We've found great gift ideas for men, women, kids and even pets that appeal to a range of interests. The best gifts often sell out early, which is another good reason to get ahead of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by shopping now.
Below, shop gift ideas ranging from books to beauty finds from brands such as lululemon, Drunk Elephant, Kiehl’s and more.
Best Gifts for Her Under $50
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold their phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
UrbanStems The Lola
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe
Help her create a dreamy Pillow Talk pout with all the essentials, including a full-size hydrating lipstick balm and travel-size lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.
Drunk Elephant Day Dream Kit
Any beauty lover would be pumped to find this cute duo from Drunk Elephant in their stocking. It features the brand's vitamin C serum and ultra-hydrating serum.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie's famous crossover flare legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Best Gifts for Him Under $50
'The New York Times 36 Hours World'
This casual read from the New York Times makes a great gift for jet-setters. It details potential 36-hour stays in 150 cities across six continents.
JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones
Yes, you can find wireless headphones under $50! These JBL earbuds come in four colors and have up to 32 hours of battery life.
Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Why sip someone else's IPA when he could brew his own using this kit from Uncommon Goods? Even if he doesn't become a hobby beer brewer, you can both have fun making a batch together.
Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)
The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.
Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.
Hawthorne Shower Starter Set
Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner — all formulated without sulfates, silicones or phthalates.
Best Gifts for Kids, Pets and More Under $50
Dog Toy Set
All the other dogs on the block will be jealous when they see Fido has this impressive toy collection from Wild One.
Brylan Specialty Cat Bed
Gift Kitty a new throne with this tent-style cat bed. It has a cozy cushion inside and a toy hanging down.
Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll
With this kit, your child can mix a magic potion to uncover a colorful and pretty Pixling doll.
Monopoly Chance Game
This fast-paced Monopoly game is perfect for the child who loves to play board games. This game only takes about 20 minutes of play time.
Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing 14-inch Plush
Your little one can sing and dance along with this interactive plush Elmo doll.
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.