We all have that friend or family member who loves to get their sweat on.
Whether they're into running, cycling or hopping on the latest virtual workout classes at home, the best fitness gifts can motivate them for their next session or even help them freshen up their at-home gym. Fitness lovers will be delighted to unwrap any gift that will help them achieve their workout goals, reach their peak performance or improve their overall health.
When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone who's a workout devotee, there's always new gear to enhance their favorite routine. From gear to apparel, we've rounded up 2023's best fitness gifts on the market right now that are useful and look good doing it. For those that pump iron, grab a Theragun to knead out any knots post-workout. And if your loved one prefers using an at-home gym, we've found the gear that can take their workouts to the next level.
TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill
An under-desk treadmill can help get your steps in while not missing anything at work. It's also easy to move and place in your living room or bedroom to catch up on your favorite shows while getting your heart rate up and maintaining your fitness goals.
ToeSox Low Rise Half Toe Grip Socks
Update their Pilates sock stash with this great pair from ToeSox. These socks come in 19 colors and prints and a range of sizes.
Bala Power Ring
You might have seen this innovative toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10-pound Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.
Original Peloton Bike
Give the gift of an upgraded at-home workout experience with a Peloton bike — all that's needed is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. They're great to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts and more.
Alo Warrior Yoga Mat
An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This cushioned yoga mat from Alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Every athlete knows hydration is key, so help them out by getting their daily water intake with this bottle from Hydro Flask.
Clever Fox Wellness Planner
If your friends are just starting out on their fitness journey, this wellness planner will be a big help. The journal helps you set goals, track your habits, log your diet and easily look at your results in one place.
TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle
For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Complete their home gym with this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals ensure safe footing even during the most vigorous workouts.
Vahdam Turmeric Herbal Tea Gift Set
Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that any fitness lover would want. This gift set offers more than 125 cups of tea. Vahdam is a tea company loved by celebrities including Oprah, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, Chris Pratt and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals.
SoulCycle At-Home Bike
They can join live daily classes or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor on this at-home bike. The “free ride” feature even allows them to do their own thing while listening to music, streaming their favorite shows or exploring a new city.
RENPHO Foot Massager
Using heat and Shiatsu techniques, this foot massager will make the perfect gift for someone who stands on their feet all day or needs to relax.
