Let's face it: As much as we love the holiday season, it can be incredibly stressful. Between planning elaborate dinners with family and friends, hunting down the perfect gifts, traveling to see loved ones, and spending money on all of the above, it's easy to feel overwhelmed during the festive fanfare.

If you or a loved one need some help taking time for yourselves and unwinding this season, we've found relaxing gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you're shopping for the college student overwhelmed by exams, parents in serious need of some "me" time, or the workaholic who never takes a break, these products will help transform their bed, bath and even their body into a tranquil environment.

For the borderline insomniac, weighted blankets and soothing sheet spray are the way to go. For the working professional who's always slouched over the computer screen, a massage gun or shiatsu neck massager is sure to relieve some tension. And for those who never buy themselves anything nice, treat them to luxury candles and relaxing shower oils.

Here, we've rounded up the 15 best relaxing gifts to give in 2023 to make your holiday shopping as carefree as possible.

Vinebox Chocolate Pairing Vinebox Vinebox Chocolate Pairing A glass of wine is the preferred way to unwind for many individuals. Surprise your favorite wine lover with the Chocolate Pairing from Vinebox, which features three elegant wines that perfectly pair with the sweet treat. $46 Shop Now

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle Set Skylar Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle Set The Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. The candle, made from soy coconut wax, fills any home with a warm, cozy aroma and the set comes with a wick trimmer. $63 $45 Shop Now

Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual Amazon Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual When it comes to sleep problems, it really is all about the little things. Even a natural, calming pillow spray — like this Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual Spray from Amazon — can help you sleep better. $10 Shop Now

