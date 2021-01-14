JLo Beauty Is Now Available at Sephora
Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, is available to shop at Sephora! The superstar's beauty brand, which officially launched earlier this month, has dropped at the major beauty retailer.
JLo Beauty's debut collection consists of seven skincare products -- That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream and That Star Filter Complexion Booster.
The multi-hyphenate's beauty line has been in the works for decades, inspired by the beauty lessons she has learned over the years and the philosophy, "Beauty has no expiration date." The hero product, That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, is obviously named after her famous glowing complexion.
"It took a minute to really get it to the standard that I felt like I could put on the bottle 'That JLo Glow,'" Lopez told ET. "It had to give you a glow, it had to tighten, it had to make you feel something, but then over time I wanted it to be super healthy for your skin."
Try the JLo Beauty range out for yourself by shopping the entire collection at Sephora now.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow
Jennifer Lopez's Skincare Line JLo Beauty Is Here!
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask
Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the Handbag She Co-Designed