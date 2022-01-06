Looking to upgrade your skincare routine for the New Year? If you're wanting more hydrated, clearer, brighter or firmer-looking skin through 2022 and beyond, adding a new product, tool or device to your morning and evening skincare lineup is a great idea! Plus, who knew New Year's resolutions could be so fun?

Adding these new products and accessories to your existing skincare routine will only elevate the results you're investing in, whether dry cold weather skin, fine lines or acne breakouts are your biggest concern. From the popular NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device to Face Gym's virtual classes on massages with an expert (facial fitness resolutions, anyone?), ET Style has gathered our top picks of skincare, facial tools and devices that'll help level up your complexion for the better -- and make 2022 the year of top-tier level skincare, in the process.

Be sure to check out more picks of skincare essentials including the best cleansers, best face masks, best face oils and best moisturizers for every skin type. Looking for even more beauty inspiration for the New Year? Check out Fenty Beauty's new Liquid Killawatt foundation, plus shop the best beauty products similar to Goop Beauty.

Shop our skincare staples for the New Year below:

NuFace Trinity Complete NuFace NuFace Trinity Complete A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. All you need to do is apply the gel primer and glide the device along the facial contour and neck in an upward motion and make it part of your regular skin care routine. This complete set for aging skin comes with the lip and eye attachment, wrinkle reducer red light attachment, gel primer and charging cradle. $525 Buy Now

DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser Nordstrom DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser Blackheads, begone! Without using a cleansing solution, this pore extractor from Dermaflash has a rounded stainless steel spatula-shaped head that deeply cleanses the pores to eliminate dirt, oil, makeup, and pesky blackheads. Use the flat surface of the spatula after applying a serum or moisturizer to activate Infuse Mode -- the vibration helps the skincare ingredients to absorb deep into the skin. $99 Buy Now

ESK Skincare Normal Skin Anti-Aging Kit ESK Skincare ESK Skincare Normal Skin Anti-Aging Kit This Australian-based skin care product company keeps things simple with their evidence-driven approach. After trying this kit for several weeks, we noticed an improvement in skin tone and texture. We also love that ESK is cruelty free, perfume free and uses recyclable packaging wherever possible. $296 AT ESK SKINCARE Buy Now

PALLAS Moisturizing Set PALLAS by Kelly Robert PALLAS Moisturizing Set If you have dehydrated skin, this collection from The Mission Inn's Kelly Roberts' modern skincare line features our Ritual Repair Stem Cell Moisturizer which firms your skin and fights the signs of aging, and our best-selling moisturizing Day Shield, fortified with both Vitamin C and SPF 30 for a skin barrier to protect it from the effects of UV rays. RITUAL REPAIR ($120), DAY SHIELD SPF ($99) Buy Now

Face Gym One-to-One Online Workouts Face Gym Face Gym One-to-One Online Workouts Just as the name suggests, Face Gym offers workouts for your face. Their signature massage techniques are aimed to target various skin concerns, stimulate blood circulation and collagen, boost the lymphatic system and increase cell renewal. Face Gym has in-person studios in select cities and online one-to-one, 45-minute online workout classes for $75/monthly with an expert trainer to help sculpt, lift, tone and contour the face. Face Gym also has a line of skincare and facial tools. $75 Buy Now

Starface Hydro-Stars Starface Starface Hydro-Stars If acne patches aren't part of your blemish-eliminating routine yet, we recommend you give it a go for spot treatment on normal skin. Made with hydrocolloid, acne patches soak up the fluid to help heal the blemish overnight or during the day. Compared to just applying pimple cream, patches protect the the blemish from outside bacteria from getting in and prevents you from picking at it. We love Starface for their fun, cute star-shaped patches, which makes acne less dreadful. $15 Buy Now

BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Amazon BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha If you're not into fancy devices, opt for the dynamic duo of manual (and affordable) skincare tools -- the jade roller and gua sha. Not only do they look gorgeous on the bathroom counter, each tool is great for massaging the skin with the combination of a slippery serum, moisturizer or facial oil to aid in de-puffing and easing dark circles under the eyes, sculpting the natural contours of the face and neck while releasing tension along the jawline. Stick them in the fridge or freezer for a cooling effect. Right now, applying foundation with a jade roller is a hot trend on TikTok. $25 $17 Buy Now

FOREO UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device Amazon FOREO UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device The UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device from FOREO takes masking to another level. Whether you pair it with FOREO's UFO Activated Masks or your favorite serums, the device uses heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to push skincare goodies deeper into the skin, along with full spectrum LED light therapy that target a range of skin concerns from loss of elasticity to acne. Use the FOREO For You app to choose which feature you'd like, in addition to accessing personalized settings and guided routines. $179 $90 Buy Now

Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask Sephora Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask If thirsty skin is what winter weather means for you, the Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask is a must-have skincare product when you need instant help. This hypoallergenic overnight mask is soothing and helps reduce redness and sensitivity for healthy skin. $34 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller This affordable ice roller is a popular choice on Amazon. Stick it in the freezer overnight and roll it over the face, neck and temples in the morning for a relaxing, cooling sensation to help reduce any swelling, soothe the skin and improve the look of fatigue. $21 $19 Buy Now

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. Perfect for a nighttime skincare routine. $159 $139 Buy Now

