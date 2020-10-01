Shopping

17 Best Face Oils -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Chanel, L'Occitane, Kiehl's and More

By Megan Deem
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best face oils 1280
ETonline

With foundation, lipstick, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser it is easy to forget to add a face oil in to your beauty regimen. 

Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Purists love it for its minimal (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow. 

Trust us when we say: Just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh. 

We've found the 15 best face oils -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best face oil. 

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley

The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Instantly absorbs into your skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate, and make your skin glow.

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Biossance
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Sephora
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Biossance

A luxurious face oil from Biossance that hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow. Good for all skin types.

Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Nordstrom
Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil is an anti-aging oil in a patented formula that delivers more nourished, radiant and supple skin that keeps improving over time.

REGULARLY $140

Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil
Pai
Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil
LookFantastic
Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil
Pai

The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits.

REGULARLY $44

Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Sephora
Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant

This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100% virgin marula oil, known for being high in free radical–busting antioxidants.

Futuredew
Glossier
Glossier Futuredew
Glossier
Futuredew
Glossier

The Glossier Futuredew is a nourishing face oil that provides a dewy glow for long term, every day use.

The Renewal Oil
La Mer
La Mer The Renewal Oil
Nordstrom
The Renewal Oil
La Mer

The Renewal Oil from the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer LopezBeyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. 

Daily Vitamin Infusion
Indie Lee
Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion
Nordstrom
Daily Vitamin Infusion
Indie Lee

Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch.

REGULARLY $24

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
Nordstrom
Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
L'Occitane

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum by L'Occitane is an overnight face oil which helps your skin recover while you sleep. Anne Hathaway is a fan of the L'Occitane brand.

Rose Gold Elixir – 24k Gold Infused Beauty Oil
Farsáli
Farsali Rose Gold Elixir – 24k Gold Infused Beauty Oil
Sephora
Rose Gold Elixir – 24k Gold Infused Beauty Oil
Farsáli

Organic Treatment Oil
Juice Beauty
Juice Beauty Organic Treatment Oil
Amazon
Organic Treatment Oil
Juice Beauty

Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.


 

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is a facial oil serum that you put on just before bed and wear overnight to help restore your skin while you sleep.

REGULARLY $52

Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Chanel
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Nordstrom
Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Chanel

Chanel's Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil minimizes the effects of aging and is perfect for dry to very dry skin.

Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon
Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil

You've likely seen this little bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores.

Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Amazon
Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty

Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.

ORIGINALLY $27.99

Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Nordstrom
Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris

This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant.

REGULARLY $240

Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Clarins
Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Sephora
Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Clarins

Essential oils, including blue orchid and patchouli, help increase skin’s vitality on contact. At the same time, hazelnut oil (loaded with vitamin E and omega 9) works to minimize the appearance of fine lines.

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% on Your Favorite Beauty Products

Botox Alternatives: 34 Wrinkle Treatments We Love

Lancer Skincare Sale: Get 25% Off Sitewide on the Celeb-Favorite Brand

25 Best Face Moisturizers From Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Chanel, Tula, Obagi and More

Goop Sale: Enjoy Up to 88% Off Sale Items

Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is Here!

34 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

The Best Skincare Products on Amazon for Under $35

SkinStore Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Clearance

LookFantastic Sale: 25% Off Award-Winning Skincare Products

KVD Vegan Beauty Sale: Up to 75% Off Liquid Lipstick Eyeliner and More

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More