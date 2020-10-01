With foundation, lipstick, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser it is easy to forget to add a face oil in to your beauty regimen.

Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Purists love it for its minimal (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow.

Trust us when we say: Just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh.

We've found the 15 best face oils -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best face oil.

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Sunday Riley Amazon C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Sunday Riley The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Instantly absorbs into your skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate, and make your skin glow. $40 at Amazon

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Biossance Sephora Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Biossance A luxurious face oil from Biossance that hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow. Good for all skin types. $72 at Sephora

Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil Yves Saint Laurent Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil is an anti-aging oil in a patented formula that delivers more nourished, radiant and supple skin that keeps improving over time. REGULARLY $140 $112 at Nordstrom

Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai LookFantastic Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits. REGULARLY $44 $34.75 at LookFantastic

Virgin Marula Facial Oil Drunk Elephant Sephora Virgin Marula Facial Oil Drunk Elephant This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100% virgin marula oil, known for being high in free radical–busting antioxidants. $72 at Sephora

Futuredew Glossier Glossier Futuredew Glossier The Glossier Futuredew is a nourishing face oil that provides a dewy glow for long term, every day use. $24 at Glossier

The Renewal Oil La Mer Nordstrom The Renewal Oil La Mer The Renewal Oil from the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. $130 at Nordstrom

Daily Vitamin Infusion Indie Lee Nordstrom Daily Vitamin Infusion Indie Lee Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch. REGULARLY $24 $20.40 at Nordstrom

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane Nordstrom Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum by L'Occitane is an overnight face oil which helps your skin recover while you sleep. Anne Hathaway is a fan of the L'Occitane brand. $59 at Nordstrom

Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Amazon Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.

$36 at Amazon

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil Kiehl's Nordstrom Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil Kiehl's Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is a facial oil serum that you put on just before bed and wear overnight to help restore your skin while you sleep. REGULARLY $52 $44.20 at Nordstrom

Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil Chanel Nordstrom Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil Chanel Chanel's Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil minimizes the effects of aging and is perfect for dry to very dry skin. $135 at Nordstrom

Skincare Oil Bio-Oil Amazon Skincare Oil Bio-Oil You've likely seen this little bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores. $22.49 at Amazon

Organic Beauty Facial Oil Honest Beauty Amazon Organic Beauty Facial Oil Honest Beauty Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove. ORIGINALLY $27.99 $22.39 at Amazon

Black Rose Precious Face Oil Sisley Paris Nordstrom Black Rose Precious Face Oil Sisley Paris This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant. REGULARLY $240 $220 at Nordstrom

Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil Clarins Sephora Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil Clarins Essential oils, including blue orchid and patchouli, help increase skin’s vitality on contact. At the same time, hazelnut oil (loaded with vitamin E and omega 9) works to minimize the appearance of fine lines. $59 at Sephora

