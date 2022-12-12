Selena Gomez commented on a fan's TikTok over the weekend -- and it has not gone unnoticed.

The TikTok reads, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin" -- referring to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber -- and features a series of throwback photos of the former Disney star. The clip then cuts to an alleged past comment from Selena replying to a fan about her and Justin's split, which read, "He's [sic] rather models. I'm just too normal."

Selena commented on the fan's TikTok with a sad-faced emoji.

Last month, Selena opened up about her painful split from Justin in her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

"Everything was so public," she explained. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore."

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing," she continued. "But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

At the film's premiere, Selena told ET she felt "bad" for the young woman captured in the documentary.

"In a weird way, I feel like it's a time capsule of a period of my life where I look back and I actually feel bad for that version of myself," she explained at the time. "I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way I was acting and the way it was so irrational at moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out, I think."

Prior to the documentary's release, Selena also made a powerful statement by posing with Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, after Hailey dished about the hate she's received from Jelena fans in a tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Shortly after, Selena addressed the online hate Hailey spoke about, taking to TikTok where she called the negative comments she's seen online "vile and disgusting."

"I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," Selena said in the live video. "All I have to say is it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it."

Soon after, Selena and Hailey posed together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

A source told ET at the time that by posing for the photo, Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world that "there's no beef or bad feelings" between them.

As for how Justin felt about his wife and ex posing for a pic together, another source told ET that the pop singer is "happy" they can all move on.

"Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone," the source said.

