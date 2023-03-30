Celebrity beauty brands often grab eyeballs even before their new products get launched. Selena Gomez has been blowing up our newsfeeds for the past few days after announcing her Rare Beauty line's newest drop — Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil. TikTok could not get enough of Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and now the lip product that fans have been wanting for ages is finally here.

Not quite a balm and not quite a gloss, lip oils are the hydrating and nourishing love child of both. “It’s not your traditional lip oil – it’s an innovative lip jelly that transforms into a lightweight oil giving your lips the perfect pinch of color and shine,” Selena’s IG caption reads. The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil comes in eight shades to match the colors of the brand's TikTok-famous Soft Pinch blushes, but some are already starting to sell out.

Made with natural ingredients like jojoba seed oil and antioxidant-rich sunflower oil, the vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free oils have a lip jelly texture that turns into a lightweight oil. Selena Gomez spent two years refining the formula for her new lip products. Unlike other lip tints that can be very drying, Rare Beauty’s goal was to make this product as comfortable and buildable as possible.

"One swipe and your lips look so full and smooth! I love how easily you can build up the color without it getting sticky," Gomez explains on the Rare Beauty website.

Available now at Sephora and Rare Beauty, the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil with long wear is perfect for all your spring and summer adventures and you’ll probably want more than one.

