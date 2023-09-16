Sales & Deals

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Ends Today: Get 50% Off Kylie Cosmetics, Viktor & Rolf, MAC and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Kylie Cosmetics
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:51 AM PDT, September 16, 2023

We're on the last day of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. Shop the best deals before they're gone tomorrow.

There's only one day left of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so if your cosmetic bag or medicine cabinet could use a refresh, now's the time to save. The semi-annual beauty sale will wrap tonight, so there's less than 24 hours to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

Today, some of the best beauty deals include favorites from Kylie Cosmetics, MAC, Lancome, Morphe and a surprise steal from Viktor & Rolf. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the last beauty deals before they're gone, we've listed today's top picks from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Ulta's Best Beauty Deals Today: Saturday, September 16

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit

Create Kylie's long-lasting matte lip looks. This Matte Liquid Lipstick & Lip Liner duo is the perfect ready-to-go lip routine.

$35 $18

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum

Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum
Ulta

Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum

Good Fortune is the latest fragrance from Viktor&Rolf with a bright jasmine center and hints of vanilla. 

$142 $71

Shop Now

Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Ulta

Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Lancôme's Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer is lightweight made with 11 amino acids and hyaluronic acid.  This face moisturizer visibly de-stresses skin, hydrates and supports the skin's moisture barrier for a glow that lasts all 24 hours.

$54 $27

Shop Now

 

MAC Powder Blush

MAC Powder Blush
Ulta

MAC Powder Blush

MAC Powder Blush is a blush that provides fantastic color with ease and consistency. Get immediate high shine as well as long-term hydration.

$29 $15

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Your Glow On With 20 Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

Sales & Deals

Get Your Glow On With 20 Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Beauty & Wellness

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More

Beauty & Wellness

12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

Beauty & Wellness

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

Shopping

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Best Lists

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Tags: