There's only one day left of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so if your cosmetic bag or medicine cabinet could use a refresh, now's the time to save. The semi-annual beauty sale will wrap tonight, so there's less than 24 hours to score 50% off some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.
Today, some of the best beauty deals include favorites from Kylie Cosmetics, MAC, Lancome, Morphe and a surprise steal from Viktor & Rolf. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
To help you score the last beauty deals before they're gone, we've listed today's top picks from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Ulta's Best Beauty Deals Today: Saturday, September 16
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Create Kylie's long-lasting matte lip looks. This Matte Liquid Lipstick & Lip Liner duo is the perfect ready-to-go lip routine.
Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum
Good Fortune is the latest fragrance from Viktor&Rolf with a bright jasmine center and hints of vanilla.
Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Lancôme's Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer is lightweight made with 11 amino acids and hyaluronic acid. This face moisturizer visibly de-stresses skin, hydrates and supports the skin's moisture barrier for a glow that lasts all 24 hours.
MAC Powder Blush
MAC Powder Blush is a blush that provides fantastic color with ease and consistency. Get immediate high shine as well as long-term hydration.
