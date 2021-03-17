With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face masks, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, sunscreen and face cleanser it is easy to forget to moisturize as much as you should.

Moisturizing your skin is kind of like brushing your teeth: It's generally a good idea to do it twice a day in order to get the best results, no matter your skin type or skin tone.

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution.

While this twice-daily facial beauty routine might seem straightforward enough to follow, shopping for a new facial moisturizer can often be anything but easy. Because who knows which of the best sunscreen, cream, anti-aging products, retinol moisturizers, collagen and elastin lotion or oil-free moisturizer actually works best on your unique skin type? After all, the daily moisturizer formula that pairs perfectly for the acne-prone might not suit those whose complexions are on the dry side.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below.

Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best face moisturizer out there for every one of your skincare needs.

For SPF Protection

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer Amazon Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer A SPF 45 sunscreen with a unique water-break texture and invisible finish that protects the skin from the sun and provides moisture for up to 72 hours of hydration. $52 AT PETER THOMAS ROTH BUY NOW

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and protect from UV rays. $13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation SPF 50+ Full Coverage Anti-Aging Moisturizer Amazon IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation SPF 50+ Full Coverage Anti-Aging Moisturizer IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ is a full coverage moisturizer made to help improve the look of skin concerns including dark spots, breakouts, redness, pores, fine lines and wrinkles. This foundation also includes SPF 50+ physical sunscreen in its formula. $48 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Goop Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen This BB cream available from Goop is a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 to shield your skin from the sun while keeping your face supple. $45 AT GOOP BUY NOW

For Anti-Aging

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream Kate Somerville Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream Dermatologists always stress the importance of retinol in your skincare routine because the vitamin A derivative boosts collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines on your face. This anti-aging moisturizer and retinol cream from Kate Somerville also boasts antioxidants like vitamin C for extra horsepower. $98 AT KATE SOMERVILLE BUY NOW

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Amazon Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is one of those products that, once you start using it, quickly becomes an old standby. The anti-aging drugstore face cream gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and niacinamide (aka vitamin B3), which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results. $20.25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25.99) BUY NOW

L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum The cult favorite Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum is the best selling item from L'Occitane. This oil smooths fine lines and aging while you apply this before bedtime when the skin is most active in rejuvinating. $62 AT L'OCCITANE BUY NOW

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil Nordstrom Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil Chanel's Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil minimizes the effects of aging and is perfect for dry to very dry skin. $135 AT NORDSTROM BUY NOW

Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Cream SPF 30 Sephora Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Cream SPF 30 Philosophy's Ultimate Miracle Worker uses a botanical extracts, a patented bi-retinoid formula and SPF 30 (for full light protection) to keep your skin smooth and give you a youthful appearance. $78 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum Amazon First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum is safe for sensitive skin. This serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides. $58 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

For Acne-Prone Skin or Oily Skin Types

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. The gel-cream consistency spreads evenly but feels more like a cooling liquid once applied. It's non-comedogenic, so it won't lead to clogged pores and it works well under makeup. It also lacks alcohol and oil, making it suitable for oily skin. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy. $14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $17) Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Moisturizer Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Moisturizer Yes, even oily complexions need hydration (otherwise, you'll get flaky and irritated skin). This oil-free formula and moisturizer designed for oily skin won’t exacerbate breakouts for the acne-prone -- this mattifying moisturizer actually helps prevent them with salicylic acid -- and instead gives skin a supple, matte appearance. $38 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

For Combination Skin

Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream Amazon Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream is perfect for combination skin -- its filled with probiotics, superfoods, watermelon fruit extract and squalene to deeply hydrate and firm skin. Stuff it's not filled with? Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehydes, formaldehyde releasing preservatives, triclosan, retinol or gluten. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52) BUY NOW

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration Nordstrom Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration Chanel's hydrating gel cream is made with micro-droplets containing camellia oil extract that burst upon contact with skin, providing an instant sense of freshness -- along with a moisturizing effect that lasts up to 24 hours. As its name implies, the Hydra Beauty Crème deeply hydrates and protects skin against free radicals; it also helps restore and maintain optimal moisture levels in the skin cells. $98 AT NORDSTROM BUY NOW

Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream Sephora Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream This Dr. Jart ceramidin moisturizer cream for combination skin is such a cult favorite that it is often sold out. The lightweight cream is stacked with ceramides, the good “fat” for your skin that hydrates the skin barrier from within and prevents chronic water loss from your pores. Normal, dry and even very dry skin instantly become plumped with all-day, time-release moisture. $48 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer Huda Beauty's Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer textured jelly-meets-balm moisturizer. This face moisturizer is infused with honey and turmeric root extract to lock-in moisture for up to 24 hours while soothing the skin. $49 AT HUDA BEAUTY BUY NOW

iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex Amazon iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex Chrissy Teigen says a product she uses consistently is a face moisturizer from iS Clinical. iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex is formulated with natural vitamins, potent antioxidants, powerful botanical extracts and bionutrients. $89 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer Sephora Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer This moisturizer from Bobbi Brown targets fine lines and wrinkles while managing combination skin. Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Oiliness The formula uses shea butter with vitamins E and other nutrients for a cream you can use every day. $62 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

For Sensitive Skin

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Amazon Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free. $25.76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream Amazon Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin. $60 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Pai The Anthemis Soothing Moisturizer Goop Pai The Anthemis Soothing Moisturizer Pai's soothing moisturizer available on Goop is formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and rose hips so it goes on smoothly without irritating sensitive skin. $59 ON GOOP BUY NOW

Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream Amazon Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream Dr. Hauschka's Tinted Day Cream is formulated for sensitive skin. Tinted Day Cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes while adding a light, translucent, sun-kissed glow to skin. $45 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

For Dry Skin

Obagi Hydrate Facial Moisturizer SkinStore Obagi Hydrate Facial Moisturizer Obagi's Hydrate Facial Moisturizer can be used on all skin types. This formula helps to combat skin dryness without clogging pores and provides hydration all day long. $41.20 AT SKINSTORE (REGULARLY $51.50) BUY NOW

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Nordstrom La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer The price tag is undoubtedly steep, but celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez swear by La Mer, the legendary elixir that infuses skin with sea-sourced renewing energies. This famously luxurious facial cream deeply soothes, moisturizes and helps heal dryness, so your skin will look naturally vibrant and restored. There is a secret to activating the Miracle Broth in Crème de la Mer, which lies in a soothing ritual: Warm it for a few seconds between your fingers until it becomes translucent, then press gently onto your face. Because it's so rich, La Mer is ideal for drier skin types. $190 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich Sephora Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich This luxurious cult cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells -- as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer. $230 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer Sephora Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer Lancôme's Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer is lightweight made with 11 amino acids and hyaluronic acid. This face moisturizer visibly de-stresses skin, hydrates and supports the skin's moisture barrier for a glow that lasts all 24 hours. $45 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer which is deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built in. $35 AT GLOSSIER BUY NOW

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Amazon Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow. $68 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Moisturizer Mini Sephora Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Moisturizer Mini Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream hydrates the skin using lactide acid along with mallow to soothe skin while smoothing out uneven skin texture. $43 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

