Shopping

SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection Drops Thursday: Preview The Limited-Edition Lingerie and Sleepwear

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
SKIMS vday
SKIMS

If you've been holding out for the SKIMS Valentine's Day drop, the wait is almost over: the latest collection will be available to shop on Thursday, January 26 at 9 a.m. EST. From classic staples such as slip dresses and bodysuits in romantic new hues to sultry sleepwear and bold lingerie in never-before-seen silhouettes, it's safe to say that Kim Kardashian's underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand brought the heat this holiday. 

See SKIMS Valentine's Day

Ever ahead of the curve, SKIMS tapped The White Lotus actresses and real-life BFFs Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to star in the campaign. “I love everything SKIMS stands for!” said Tabasco. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.” 

Between clever conversation hearts and vintage lace details, we can't wait to wear these festive new pieces on Valentine's Day and beyond. SKIMS tends to sell out quickly — especially when it comes to holiday drops — so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on this limited-edition launch.

Below, check out our favorite pieces from the SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop to gift yourself and your Galentine. 

Cotton Jersey String Bikini Pack
Cotton Jersey String Bikini Pack
SKIMS
Cotton Jersey String Bikini Pack

Take your classic conversation hearts up a notch with a 5-pack of conversation panties.

$60
Lace Trimmed Silk Cami
Lace Trimmed Silk Cami
SKIMS
Lace Trimmed Silk Cami

Upgrade your sleepwear situation with a swoon-worthy silk camisole.

$64
Lace Trimmed Silk Short
Lace Trimmed Silk Short
SKIMS
Lace Trimmed Silk Short

Why not make it a matching set? Genuine silk fabric makes these shorts extra breathable.

$56
Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps
Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps
SKIMS
Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps

SKIMS' best-selling sculpting bodysuit, now available in flamingo pink and neon orchid.

$62
Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress
Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress

Consider your date night outfit sorted with the cult-favorite SKIMS dress adorned with lace trim.

$82
Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette
Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette
SKIMS
Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Heart Bralette

This minimal coverage bralette certainly isn't for the faint of heart, but it sure is cute with heart-shaped cups and rhinestone accents.

$48
Sport Crew Sock Pack
Sport Crew Sock Pack
SKIMS
Sport Crew Sock Pack

This five-pack of cotton-blend socks make for a great Galentine's gift.

$23
Lace Trimmed Silk Teddy
Lace Trimmed Silk Teddy
SKIMS
Lace Trimmed Silk Teddy

This sultry silk teddy features a tie-up open back, adjustable straps and cotton-lined gusset for maximum comfort.

$88
Fits Everybody Lace Underwire Bra
Fits Everybody Lace Underwire Bra
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace Underwire Bra

Available in sizes 32A-46F, add this adorable lace underwire bra to your collection for V-Day and beyond.

$52
Fits Everybody Lace String Thong
Fits Everybody Lace String Thong
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace String Thong

You can never have too many cute pairs of panties, especially in SKIMS' limited-edition Valentine's Day hues.

$163 FOR $36
Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit
Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit

Dial up the romance in a sweet lace bodysuit that you can easily pair with your favorite jeans or skirt. 

$62
Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie
Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie

Your relaxing night in just got so much cuter with this conversation heart-covered onesie.

$68
Valentine's Slipper
Valentine's Slipper
SKIMS
Valentine's Slipper

Anyone on your list will appreciate receiving these fuzzy pink slippers for Valentine's Day.

$48
Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress
Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress
SKIMS
Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress

The red and pink color scheme of this luxe silk slip just screams "Valentine's Day." 

$88
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
SKIMS
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Feel sexy and supported in SKIMS' mesh underwire bra — now available in sheer petal pink.

$52

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Recruits Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for SKIMS

The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget

SKIMS New Year's Eve Launch: Shop Sleek Lingerie and Loungewear Looks

25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

35 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Him and Her

Save On Valentine's Day Flowers from UrbanStems With An Exclusive Code

21 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save on Beloved Handbags & Gifts

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers