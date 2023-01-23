The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget: Shop SKIMS, Spanx, Yitty and More
Designed to make people feel their best, the shapewear of today is both versatile and comfortable. You can wear it underneath your curve-hugging outfit to not only smooth you out and elevate your look, but you can even wear some pieces as bodysuits with pants or leggings for a night out. After all, even celebrities need shapewear to achieve their red carpet-ready looks. Whether you're in need of a figure-smoothing solution for a special event or everyday support, there is a wide array of quality shapewear options to help you enhance your shape — no matter what you're wearing.
From painful thigh chafing to uncomfortable bulges and unsupported chests, there's no limit to the wardrobe malfunctions that shapewear can solve. Just a few of these genius inventions include the SKIMS one-legged solution short for dresses with slits, Spanx's open-bust bodysuit for allover shaping and Curvy Couture's seamless bralette that actually supports larger chests without underwire.
To help you find the right shapewear for your body and wardrobe, we've tracked down the top-rated pieces in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. Below, shop our favorite shaping shorts, bras, bodysuits and underwear for every body and budget.
Best Smoothing Shorts for Women
Spanx's most powerful compression option is surprisingly lightweight with tummy-shaping panels and a convenient double-gusset opening.
"I love, love, love these shaper shorts by Shapermint," raved one five-star reviewer of these affordable high-waisted shorts, also available in boyshorts. "It gives the right amount of support without making me feel uncomfortable. It also helps with my thigh chafing."
If you've ever struggled to find shapewear for an asymmetrical hemline or slit, here's your magic solution — also available with right leg exposure.
Available in a variety of skin tone shades and sizes S-XXL, these shorts have a mid-thigh length to protect against chafing with lightweight shaping effects.
For gentle stomach smoothing that you can wear with shorter hemlines and most midriff-baring silhouettes, Yummie's minimal shorts are a versatile option available in both flesh-toned and colorful options.
Best Smoothing Bras and Bodysuits
SKIMS' sculpting bodysuit went viral on TikTok for its superior waist-snatching capabilities and chest support.
This shaping bra provides support and shaping with medium compression fabric, anti-uniboob stiching and silicone grips.
"Being a plus size women I was nervous about buying and wearing SPANX," said one shapewear convert after buying this bodysuit. "I was worried that I would be over-heated, restricted and my fleshy body would show where the support ended. It didn't! Talk about light weight and easy to get on. Who knew?"
For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this bralette is supportive enough for larger chests and goes up to a size 4X.
Express' Body Contour line features built-in shapewear for a seamless outfit, such as this smoothing high-neck bodysuit.
Best Smoothing Underwear for Women
Get maximum shaping with minimal booty coverage when you put on SKIM's core control thong.
Made with Antimicrobial SilverSeam Technology to keep you fresh all day long, this lightweight smoothing brief comes in sizes XS-6X.
For subtle shaping with no panty lines, opt for Spanx's undie-tectable thong with minimal coverage.
Shapermint's briefs smooth your stomach and backside without sacrificing comfort thanks to a double-layered fabric and a reinforced waistband.
These lace-accented briefs from Soma prove that shaping panties can still be pretty.
