Designed to make people feel their best, the shapewear of today is both versatile and comfortable. You can wear it underneath your curve-hugging outfit to not only smooth you out and elevate your look, but you can even wear some pieces as bodysuits with pants or leggings for a night out. After all, even celebrities need shapewear to achieve their red carpet-ready looks. Whether you're in need of a figure-smoothing solution for a special event or everyday support, there is a wide array of quality shapewear options to help you enhance your shape — no matter what you're wearing.

From painful thigh chafing to uncomfortable bulges and unsupported chests, there's no limit to the wardrobe malfunctions that shapewear can solve. Just a few of these genius inventions include the SKIMS one-legged solution short for dresses with slits, Spanx's open-bust bodysuit for allover shaping and Curvy Couture's seamless bralette that actually supports larger chests without underwire.

To help you find the right shapewear for your body and wardrobe, we've tracked down the top-rated pieces in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. Below, shop our favorite shaping shorts, bras, bodysuits and underwear for every body and budget.

Best Smoothing Shorts for Women

Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short Yummie Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short For gentle stomach smoothing that you can wear with shorter hemlines and most midriff-baring silhouettes, Yummie's minimal shorts are a versatile option available in both flesh-toned and colorful options. $20 Shop Now

Best Smoothing Bras and Bodysuits

Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit "Being a plus size women I was nervous about buying and wearing SPANX," said one shapewear convert after buying this bodysuit. "I was worried that I would be over-heated, restricted and my fleshy body would show where the support ended. It didn't! Talk about light weight and easy to get on. Who knew?" $58 Shop Now

Best Smoothing Underwear for Women

