Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date: Shop Chic Dresses, Romantic Lingerie, Cozy Loungewear and More
Valentine's Day is less than a month away! Not that we need an excuse to shop, but the holiday of love gives us an extra reason to buy ourselves something special. No matter what your plans are — a romantic dinner, a rowdy girls' night out or cozy night on the couch — we've got your V-day outfit covered for every occasion.
Regardless of your relationship status, we're making this Valentine's Day all about self-love with outfits that make us feel confident. Thanks to some our favorite brands' V-Day edits — Savage X Fenty, For Love and Lemons and Victoria's Secret, to name a few — there are so many romantic pieces to shop. From gorgeous dresses and trendy tops to luxurious pajamas and sultry lingerie, you're sure to find some fashion inspo with our Valentine's Day shopping guide.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Going Out
With an alluring lace-up back and simple shape, this pink dress is a lovely option for date night or drinks with the girls.
This red-hot corset top comes in both standard and DD-cup sizes for a perfect fit.
This sleek dress from SKIMS can easily be dressed up or down, and comes in so many colors and sizes.
Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning lace-accented midi is the ultimate date night look.
Pair this fluffy bustier with your favorite jeans and heels for an adorable going-out 'fit.
You'll feel ready for anything in a bohemian balloon-sleeved dress with a subtle floral jacquard pattern.
We love this soft Universal Standard velvet dress for an alluring look that doesn't sacrifice comfort — available in sizes 00-40.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In
Enjoy a date with your couch in style when you wear this elegant velour wrap and pants set.
Bring the drama in a pair of feather-trimmed pajamas that can easily be paired with pants or jeans after the holiday.
Supple and ridiculously soft, you'll feel like your best self in a decadent ,100% silk robe.
Get extra cozy this holiday season in a fluffy cami, robe and pants set.
Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.
Made of eco-friendly tencel modal, these classic menswear-inspired pajamas are equally cute and cozy — also available in straight sizes.
Best Valentine's Day Lingerie Picks
When it comes to lingerie, sometimes less is more — which is why we love this mesh bra from CUUP, available in sizes 32A-38H. Matching undies right this way.
Give them butterflies in this sultry lace teddy with a plunging neckline.
"I got the whole Kane set and OH MY GOD my jaw dropped as soon as I put it on," one reviewer raved about this sultry set. "The amount of confidence that I got from this lingerie set was amazing and I didn’t want to take it off."
You'll feel anything but icy in this sexy and supportive periwinkle blue bra – available in sizes 32AA-44H.
The only thing better than a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day is this luxurious floral lace teddy.
Keep things simply sexy in a comfy scoop bralette available in sizes XS-4X — don't forget the matching panties!
Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with heart-shaped hardware.
For Valentine's Day gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
