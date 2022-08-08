The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now For Back to School 2022: JanSport, Vera Bradley and More
Back to school season is here and kindergarteners, grade schoolers, and college students will have to shop for backpacks. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
This fall, whether you are heading back to school yourself or shopping for your child, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is a must-have to carry all your school essentials. This could be a thin, lightweight bag, a tote bag, or a sturdy backpack with charging capabilities. There are many stylish bags options to choose from when shopping for a new backpack.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best backpacks for Back to School 2022. And, be sure to check Amazon's Back to School Sale to save big on must-have school supplies.
Best Backpacks for Grade School
Get ready for Back to School with this eye-popping colorful rainbow backpack.
This lightweight Bentgo backpack provides lots of space to fit large items. Plus, it comes with an insulated lunch bag that fits right in the backpack.
Reach for the stars with this trendy backpack, which comes in more than 20 other colors and patterns.
This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design.
Best Backpacks for College
The stylish and smart design, sturdy zippers, and roomy interior of this exclusive backpack will make it a favorite with you. You can add a monogram to personalize it. Additionally, this backpack features a padded laptop sleeve, three interior and exterior pockets, and is made of durable canvas with vegan leather trim. You can carry this backpack around campus.
This lightweight and machine-washable backpack has a front zip pocket with built-in organization to keep school supplies and an ID safely stored. It also has a luggage sleeve on the back that will attach to any suitcase to make traveling with this pack that much easier.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug-in anywhere, even on the go.
It's a classic for a reason.
Best Backpacks for Adults
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps.
Made from recycled plastic bottles, this sleek and simple yet trendy backpack is good for the planet and great for storing everything you need. It has an external laptop pocket for easy tech access and a slot on either side for a water bottle to help you stay extra hydrated throughout class.
Made with water-repellent fabric, this backpack was practically made for student athletes. A separate built-in pocket can fit all your sweaty gym clothes, while an exterior padded laptop sleeve will keep your tech dry and protected.
This timeless backpack features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding.
If there's no such thing as a cool backpack in your house, your child might prefer the convenience of a messenger bag. You can't go wrong with Timbuktu's Classic Messenger Bag with a crossbody chest strap instead of a shoulder strap to keep books and gear secure even when riding a bike.
The durable shell features a new graphic along with additional pockets for extra small-item storage.
The Tokyo Tote backpack is made from recycled, water-resistant ripstop fabric. Along with the standard backpack storage to fit things like a lunch bag, it has an interior pocket to fit a water bottle and two internal Pop Pockets-- compartments that can be popped out for extra storage, and tucked away when necessary. Wear it as a backpack when you’re on the go and then easily transition to a tote bag when the time comes.
