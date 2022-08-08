Back to school season is here and kindergarteners, grade schoolers, and college students will have to shop for backpacks. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.

This fall, whether you are heading back to school yourself or shopping for your child, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is a must-have to carry all your school essentials. This could be a thin, lightweight bag, a tote bag, or a sturdy backpack with charging capabilities. There are many stylish bags options to choose from when shopping for a new backpack.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best backpacks for Back to School 2022. And, be sure to check Amazon's Back to School Sale to save big on must-have school supplies.

Best Backpacks for Grade School

Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack Ba.Do Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design. $50 $29 Buy Now

Best Backpacks for College

Personalized Northfield Classic Navy Washed Recycled Backpack Pottery Barn Personalized Northfield Classic Navy Washed Recycled Backpack The stylish and smart design, sturdy zippers, and roomy interior of this exclusive backpack will make it a favorite with you. You can add a monogram to personalize it. Additionally, this backpack features a padded laptop sleeve, three interior and exterior pockets, and is made of durable canvas with vegan leather trim. You can carry this backpack around campus. $89 $65 Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley via Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack This lightweight and machine-washable backpack has a front zip pocket with built-in organization to keep school supplies and an ID safely stored. It also has a luggage sleeve on the back that will attach to any suitcase to make traveling with this pack that much easier.

$89 Buy Now

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Matein via Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug-in anywhere, even on the go.

$42 $24 Buy Now

Best Backpacks for Adults

Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack Everlane Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack Made from recycled plastic bottles, this sleek and simple yet trendy backpack is good for the planet and great for storing everything you need. It has an external laptop pocket for easy tech access and a slot on either side for a water bottle to help you stay extra hydrated throughout class. $85 Buy Now

Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Lululemon Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Made with water-repellent fabric, this backpack was practically made for student athletes. A separate built-in pocket can fit all your sweaty gym clothes, while an exterior padded laptop sleeve will keep your tech dry and protected. $128 Buy Now

Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag Timbuktu Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag If there's no such thing as a cool backpack in your house, your child might prefer the convenience of a messenger bag. You can't go wrong with Timbuktu's Classic Messenger Bag with a crossbody chest strap instead of a shoulder strap to keep books and gear secure even when riding a bike. $79 Buy Now

Bellroy Tokyo Tote Backpack Bellroy Bellroy Tokyo Tote Backpack The Tokyo Tote backpack is made from recycled, water-resistant ripstop fabric. Along with the standard backpack storage to fit things like a lunch bag, it has an interior pocket to fit a water bottle and two internal Pop Pockets-- compartments that can be popped out for extra storage, and tucked away when necessary. Wear it as a backpack when you’re on the go and then easily transition to a tote bag when the time comes. $175 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Luggage Deals: Save Now On Samsonite, Rockland and More Ahead of Labor Day 2022

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Finally Back in Stock

19 Best Deals at Walmart for Summer: Save on Cookware, Home and More

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

9 Best Laptop Deals for Back to School

Best Buy's Back to School Deals: Save on Smartwatches, TV's and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags