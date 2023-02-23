15 Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion: Shop Lulu's, Abercrombie, Amazon, Reformation and More
The official start of spring is less than a month away, and we couldn't be more excited for this gloomy season to finally come to an end. The days are getting longer, and soon it will be time to swap out our heavy coats, sweaters and winter outfit details for floaty linens and silks.
As we wait for warm weather to roll in, what better way to manifest warmer days ahead than with some new dresses? No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest spring dresses so that you can shop for an affordable dress that's fit for any upcoming occasion.
Looking for an affordable pick-me-up type of spring dress that's perfect for weekend brunches and walks in the park? The Exlura square neck dress on Amazon has a trendy mini dress babydoll silhouette with puff sleeves and comes in 17 different colors. If you're in need of something a little more upscale for weddings on the horizon, Reformation's 100% silk Frankie floral dress will earn you "best-dressed guest" at any event. If you're planning a tropical getaway this season, Edikted's midi dress is right on trend with a sheer knit that flatters on and off the beach. And if you're in need of a more casual dress for bopping around town in sandals or sneakers, we've found the perfect spring dress for that, too.
Below, shop our 15 favorite dresses for spring, starting at just $40. For even more shopping inspo, check out our top spring wedding guest dresses, spring denim styles and guide to the sheer layering trend.
Best Casual Spring Dresses for Women
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
Manifest your dream vacation in this flirty floral number from Poupette St Barth.
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $80.
With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline, and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for any occasion — available in sizes XXS-2X.
"Fits beautifully and makes me look like a Greek goddess!" one happy reviewer praised this jersey maxi, which can easily be dressed up or down.
"Honestly didn’t expect the quality to be so phenomenal, the material is thick and feels super luxurious," one reviewer praised this silky mini dress, available in four colors and sizes XXS-XL. "The fit is the same as it appears in the model. I will buy this in black as well. Love the dress it’s so versatile."
This short-sleeved dress is available in 19 different colors, but we love this verdant green shade for spring.
Consider your spring break wardrobe sorted with this sheer knit dress that looks equally adorable worn over a nude bodysuit or as a bathing suit cover-up.
Best Special Occasion Spring Dresses for Women
Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable.
Welcome in spring with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.
This silky floral dress from Lulu's is so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.
At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac
Available in seven colors and plus sizes, this silk dress is a stunning choice for spring weddings and swanky dinners.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring
The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits
Save 20% on Hailey Bieber's Favorite EltaMD Sunscreen for Spring Break
The Best Metallic Pieces to Incorporate Into Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe
How to Incorporate the Sheer Layering Trend Into Your Spring Wardrobe
The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring
This Twist on the Classic French Manicure Is Perfect for Spring