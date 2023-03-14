Spring is a week away — it's finally time to start crafting your packing list and getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming spring break vacation. To help check everything off your list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool or beach this spring and summer.

Of course, your spring travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners.

Shop Spring Break Essentials

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's new arrivals for spring. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your spring vacation look.

Shop our favorite spring vacation clothes and accessories from Amazon below.

CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set Amazon CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set The bralette gives boho vibes with its flirty tie with fringed ends. The bottoms are reversible, letting you change up your look whenever you please. $35 Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts Amazon Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your spring travel plans. $29 $26 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

