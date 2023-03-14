Spring Break Essentials To Shop at Amazon — Swimsuits, Sandals and More for Your Next Trip
Spring is a week away — it's finally time to start crafting your packing list and getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming spring break vacation. To help check everything off your list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool or beach this spring and summer.
Of course, your spring travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners.
To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's new arrivals for spring. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your spring vacation look.
Shop our favorite spring vacation clothes and accessories from Amazon below.
These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your accessories collection — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.
A high-waisted two piece that will have you feeling secure and stylish. And it includes a pocket perfect for sliding in your sunglasses.
We are obsessed with this extra large tote bag for Spring 2023. The SCOUT bag is made with heavy duty straps, making it comfortable to carry all of your beach and pool accessories all-day long.
This relaxed-fit denim dress is easy to throw on and look great in all day.
Pack these comfortable slides with the rest of your travel gear, and you'll be ready for lounging at your hotel pool and beyond.
This loungewear two-piece set will have you feeling comfy and cute, especially if you're spending all day at an amusement park.
This waterproof pouch is the best way to keep your valuable accessories safe while you're traveling and adventuring this spring.
This soft crochet two-piece cover up set will have you feeling confident and keep you cool.
This Supergoop! sunscreen is hydrating, sweat-resistant and non-greasy.
The bralette gives boho vibes with its flirty tie with fringed ends. The bottoms are reversible, letting you change up your look whenever you please.
Stroll the boardwalk with your friends this summer in these classic sandals by Steve Madden.
Start your beach getaway off right with a cute two-piece bathing suit. This swimsuit features some adorable mesh panels on the sides of the bikini bottoms and adjustable straps on the cross-back bikini top.
For those going on cruises or boating trips this spring, we have found the solution for you. MQ patches act fast and relieve motion sickness.
You can't forget to pack a nice sun hat for your spring break trip. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and easily store this foldable hat in your beach bag
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your spring travel plans.
Add some color to your wardrobe with this cute ruffle one piece swimsuit. Just put on your favorite sun hat, sunglasses and sunscreen, then you'll be ready to take on a day at the pool or beach.
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
This spring, upgrade your old and worn flip flops and try these strappy sandals from Amazon Essentials instead.
Reviewers are loving this kimono cover up for the pool and beach. The bikini cover up comes in 41 unique designs that are stylish for spring 2023.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
