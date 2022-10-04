The Halloween jewelry collection from BaubleBar is proof that spooky and seasonal styles go hand in hand. So much so, that Kourtney Kardashian kicked off October with a pair of skeleton earrings from BaubleBar.

On October 1, Kourtney shared a photo to her Instagram story, wearing the revamped version of the sparkly earrings Kate Hudson rocked last fall. The actress sported the adorable earrings while making dirty martinis with Martha Stewart on Instagram — because there's obviously not a more festive occasion to pull out your boldest, most fun piece of jewelry. BaubleBar's accessory not only garnered a lot of attention, it also sold out pretty quickly too.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

For 2022, the best-selling statement jewelry piece got a makeover with thousands of crystals and real moving limbs that could make them sell out even faster this year. The spooky earrings are now even more perfect to dress up your Halloween outfit, from costumes to elevated evening wear ensembles. These best-selling earrings sold out in just three days in August, but are back in stock right now.

Blake Lively also shared three festive pairs of Halloween earrings from BaubleBar on Instagram last month — including the Bone to Pick Earring. Lively loves the themed jewelry so much, she claimed she a "Halloween and BaubleBar problem."

Instagram/Blake Lively

Shop more of the Blake Lively-approved Halloween earrings from BaubleBar along with other earrings from the customer-loved seasonal collection. Ready to fully embrace Halloween? Check out ET's guide to the best Disney costumes for kids and couples costumes to win "best dressed" this year.

BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings Nothing says creepy crawly than a pair of crystal spider web studs that features a smaller and larger web to give you a drop earring look. $52 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection Is Here and It’s Scary Good

Colourpop’s Latest Harry Potter Collab Is Just in Time for Halloween

The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More

Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets & More

Amazon's Halloween Decorations for 2022 Are Frightfully Good

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family in 2022

10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good

The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

The Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids 2022