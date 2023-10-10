Gifts

Save 20% on BaubleBar's Best Personalized Gifts Ahead of the Busy Holiday Season

BaubleBar Blanket
BaubleBar
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 1:49 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

Nina Dobrev and Shay Mitchell love these customized gifts from Baublebar — and they're 20% off right now.

As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start.

Now through Wednesday, October 11, BaubleBar is offering 20% off all of its best-selling custom gifts and even new arrivals. Just use the code PRIMETIME at checkout to save on personalized gifts that will your loved ones will cherish forever.

Shop Personalized Gifts

A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, ornaments for the holidays, and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.

Below, check out our favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar to shop before the 48-hour sale ends tomorrow.

On Repeat Blanket

On Repeat Blanket
Baublebar

On Repeat Blanket

Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.

$98 $78

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Baublebar

Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.

$58 $46

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Baublebar

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..

$58 $46

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black

Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black
Baublebar

Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black

This customizable gold-plated bracelet is like an elevated version of childhood friendship bracelets.

$38 $30

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

All The Beige Custom IPhone Case

All The Beige Custom IPhone Case
Baublebar

All The Beige Custom IPhone Case

The minimalist on your list will appreciate this chic neutral phone case that fits up to 12 custom characters.

$72 $58

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

Criss Cross Blanket

Criss Cross Blanket
Baublebar

Criss Cross Blanket

Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing.

$98 $78

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

14K Gold Nameplate Necklace

14K Gold Nameplate Necklace
Baublebar

14K Gold Nameplate Necklace

Choose between block or cursive letters to customize this gold-plated necklace.

$158 $126

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

Color Me Happy Custom IPhone Case

Color Me Happy Custom IPhone Case
Baublebar

Color Me Happy Custom IPhone Case

This cute and colorful phone case can be customized with up to 12 characters.

$72 $58

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring

18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring
Baublebar

18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring

This 18k gold-plated sterling silver ring can be customized with any initial for an extra special gift.

$178 $142

With code PRIMETIME

Shop Now

