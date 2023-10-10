As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start.

Now through Wednesday, October 11, BaubleBar is offering 20% off all of its best-selling custom gifts and even new arrivals. Just use the code PRIMETIME at checkout to save on personalized gifts that will your loved ones will cherish forever.

Shop Personalized Gifts

A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, ornaments for the holidays, and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.

Below, check out our favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar to shop before the 48-hour sale ends tomorrow.

Criss Cross Blanket Baublebar Criss Cross Blanket Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing. $98 $78 With code PRIMETIME Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: