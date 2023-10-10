Nina Dobrev and Shay Mitchell love these customized gifts from Baublebar — and they're 20% off right now.
As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start.
Now through Wednesday, October 11, BaubleBar is offering 20% off all of its best-selling custom gifts and even new arrivals. Just use the code PRIMETIME at checkout to save on personalized gifts that will your loved ones will cherish forever.
A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, ornaments for the holidays, and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.
Below, check out our favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar to shop before the 48-hour sale ends tomorrow.
On Repeat Blanket
Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..
Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black
This customizable gold-plated bracelet is like an elevated version of childhood friendship bracelets.
All The Beige Custom IPhone Case
The minimalist on your list will appreciate this chic neutral phone case that fits up to 12 custom characters.
Criss Cross Blanket
Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing.
14K Gold Nameplate Necklace
Choose between block or cursive letters to customize this gold-plated necklace.
Color Me Happy Custom IPhone Case
This cute and colorful phone case can be customized with up to 12 characters.
18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring
This 18k gold-plated sterling silver ring can be customized with any initial for an extra special gift.
