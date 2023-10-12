Style

Kourtney Kardashian and Kate Hudson's Skeleton Earrings Are Finally Back in Stock for Spooky Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kourtney Kardashian BaubleBar
NBC/Getty Images
By Kyley Warren
Published: 12:50 PM PDT, October 12, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Kate Hudson's skeleton earrings are from BaubleBar’s best-selling Halloween collection.

When it comes to planning outfits for Halloween and spooky season, now is the time — especially now that these celeb-approved earrings from Baublebar are back in stock for fall 2023.

The Halloween jewelry collection from BaubleBar is proof that spooky and seasonal styles go hand in hand. So much so, that celebs such as Kourtney Kardashian and Blake Lively have added a few of their spook-tacular styles — like these adorable Bonafide Bones earrings — to their jewelry collection.

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings

Spooky season has never looked so stylish.

Last October, Kourtney shared a photo to her Instagram story, wearing the revamped version of the sparkly earrings Kate Hudson rocked in fall 2021. The actress sported the adorable earrings while making dirty martinis with Martha Stewart on Instagram — because there's obviously not a more festive occasion to pull out your boldest, most fun piece of jewelry. BaubleBar's accessory not only garnered a lot of attention, it also sold out pretty quickly.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Now the best-selling statement jewelry piece is back for fall 2023, and we're more than excited to rock them this season. The spooky earrings are perfect to dress up your Halloween outfit, from costumes to elevated evening wear ensembles. These best-selling earrings sold out in just three days last August, but are back in stock right now. 

Bonafide Bones Statement Earrings

Bonafide Bones Statement Earrings
Bauble Bar

Bonafide Bones Statement Earrings

Blake Lively also shared three festive pairs of Halloween earrings from BaubleBar on Instagram in 2020  — including the Bonafide Bones Earring. Lively loves the themed jewelry so much that she claimed she has a "Halloween and BaubleBar problem."

Instagram/Blake Lively

Shop more of the Blake Lively-approved Halloween earrings from BaubleBar along with other jewelry from the celeb-loved seasonal collection.

BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night. 

$42 $18

Shop Now

BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings

BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings

Sweeten up your style with a pair of candy corn studs.

BaubleBar Arachnid Earrings

BaubleBar Arachnid Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Arachnid Earrings

These dangly spider earrings are a surprisingly elegant addition to your fall wardrobe.

BaubleBar Oh My Gourd Earrings

BaubleBar Oh My Gourd Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Oh My Gourd Earrings

You can never go wrong with a friendly pair of jack-o-lantern earrings for spooky season.

BaubleBar You Glow Girl Ear Cuff Set Glow-In-The-Dark

BaubleBar You Glow Girl Ear Cuff Set Glow-In-The-Dark
BaubleBar

BaubleBar You Glow Girl Ear Cuff Set Glow-In-The-Dark

This set of three glow-in-the-dark ear cuffs are a piercing-free way to add some fun to your looks.

BaubleBar Rest In Pettiness Earrings

BaubleBar Rest In Pettiness Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Rest In Pettiness Earrings

These gravestone-shaped dangly earrings are sure to earn you plenty of compliments.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Ready for Spooky Season with BaubleBar’s New Halloween Jewelry

Style

Get Ready for Spooky Season with BaubleBar’s New Halloween Jewelry

The 17 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Best Lists

The 17 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

The Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Women 2023

Best Lists

The Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Women 2023

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023

News

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Style

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

Style

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

Tags: