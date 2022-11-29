Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but it's not too late to save on gifts for the holidays! Starting today, Michael Kors is offering 25% off full-priced items through December 17 — plus 60% off sale. Whether you're looking to score a gorgeous new leather bag at a discount or save on presents for your loved ones, this sale is a great opportunity to snag some designer goods for less.

Shop Michael Kors Holiday Event

An American fashion authority since 1981, the Michael Kors brand is beloved for its timeless, chic handbags, watches, jewelry, and ready-to-wear apparel. Michael Kors creates luxurious pieces as practical as they are pretty, such as Saffiano leather handbags that are made to withstand years of wear and tear. The brand's namesake designer is also heavily involved in philanthropy, with his own non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger both in his community and worldwide.

Below, we've found the best picks to shop during the sale. From genuine leather purses and luggage to sparkling jewelry and sophisticated timepieces, anyone on your list is bound to love these designer gifts.

Carmen Faux Leather Ankle Boot Michael Kors Carmen Faux Leather Ankle Boot For everyday polish, these boots have a sturdy block heel that adds subtle height without sacrificing comfort, while the timeless silhouette renders them endlessly wearable. Style yours with everything from denim to leather. $295 $129 Shop Now

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities. $298 $99 Shop Now

Logo Suitcase Michael Kors Logo Suitcase Ensure you luggage stands out from the crowd with Michael Kors' logo-printed carry-on. $498 $373 Shop Now

