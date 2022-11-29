Shop the Michael Kors Holiday Full Price Event: Up to 60% off Gifts — Purses, Watches, Jewelry and More
Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but it's not too late to save on gifts for the holidays! Starting today, Michael Kors is offering 25% off full-priced items through December 17 — plus 60% off sale. Whether you're looking to score a gorgeous new leather bag at a discount or save on presents for your loved ones, this sale is a great opportunity to snag some designer goods for less.
Shop Michael Kors Holiday Event
An American fashion authority since 1981, the Michael Kors brand is beloved for its timeless, chic handbags, watches, jewelry, and ready-to-wear apparel. Michael Kors creates luxurious pieces as practical as they are pretty, such as Saffiano leather handbags that are made to withstand years of wear and tear. The brand's namesake designer is also heavily involved in philanthropy, with his own non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger both in his community and worldwide.
Below, we've found the best picks to shop during the sale. From genuine leather purses and luggage to sparkling jewelry and sophisticated timepieces, anyone on your list is bound to love these designer gifts.
Available in five colors including this classic black, the extra-small Mercer is made of quality pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.
Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.
Michael Kors' carryall is the ultimate tote bag for everyday wear with on-the-go ease.
Complete with a yummy chocolate-brown tortoiseshell dial, this watch adds a dose of decadence to any wrist.
This lipstick-red shoulder bag can carry everything you need for a night out and has two straps — one leather and one gold-tone chainlink.
For everyday polish, these boots have a sturdy block heel that adds subtle height without sacrificing comfort, while the timeless silhouette renders them endlessly wearable. Style yours with everything from denim to leather.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Adorn them with a crystal-studded sterling silver necklace that can be worn at two different lengths.
Featuring plenty of interior and exterior pockets, this duffle bag will keep you organized on your travels.
Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities.
Pair this long-sleeve mini dress with knee-high boots for an adorable holiday-ready look.
Sleek and understated, this all-black watch would make a great gift for the minimalist in your life.
There are so many ways to wear this petite sling bag, whether slung over your shoulder or around your waist as a fanny pack.
Crafted from 14k-plated sterling silver, these chain-link earrings are an unexpected twist on your classic hoop.
Ensure you luggage stands out from the crowd with Michael Kors' logo-printed carry-on.
