Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.

Shop Michael Kors Deals

This week, Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the year with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are new arrivals marked down now — including ultra stylish tiger print loafers and the in-demand Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag for carrying all your daily essentials.

Whether you are prepping for a winter wedding, New Year's Eve party, a new job, or have been eyeing the latest fashion at Michael Kors, grab a new style for up to 60% off during the Michael Kors Black Friday Sale. Shop our favorites, below.

Carmen Faux Leather Ankle Boot Michael Kors Carmen Faux Leather Ankle Boot For everyday polish, these boots have a sturdy block heel that adds subtle height without sacrificing comfort, while the timeless silhouette renders them endlessly wearable. Style yours with everything from denim to leather. $295 $99 Shop Now

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities. $298 $99 Shop Now

Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag Michael Kors Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag From morning meetings to nights out, the Parker messenger bag is the carryall you’ll want to take everywhere. There is enough room for your wallet, phone and other essentials to take with you all day. $458 $275 Shop Now

