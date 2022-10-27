Jewelry is one of the most popular holiday gifts for a reason: it's sentimental, stylish, and lasts for generations — when you buy from the right brands, that is. If you're looking to treat your loved ones (or yourself) to fine jewelry that won't break the bank, look no further than Brilliant Earth's selection of ethical and sustainable bracelets, earrings, rings, and necklaces.

Not only is Brilliant Earth good for the planet — with responsibly sourced, conflict-free gemstones, recycled precious metals, and sustainable packaging — but it's also good for your wallet. The brand has luxury jewelry gifts to fit every budget, from diamond-accented pieces under $250 to opulent cocktail rings decked out with dazzling gemstones of every color.

Brilliant Earth's selection of custom engagement rings and hundreds of fine jewelry pieces gives you plenty to choose from for that special someone on your holiday shopping list, but we've narrowed down our 15 favorite pieces at every price point. No matter your budget, whether you're looking to gift simple studs or decadent diamonds, check out Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry they'll want to wear over and over again.

Jewelry Gifts Under $250

Constellation Diamond Pendant Brilliant Earth Constellation Diamond Pendant For the astrology lover in your life, this necklace features the zodiac constellation of your choice in sparkling diamonds. $195 Buy Now

Jewelry Gifts Under $500

Jewelry Gifts Over $500

Round Diamond Stud Earrings Brilliant Earth Round Diamond Stud Earrings You can never go wrong with a classic pair of diamond studs. Choose between white, yellow or rose gold or platinum settings, and your choice of carat weight. $825 Buy Now

Versailles Diamond Pendant Brilliant Earth Versailles Diamond Pendant Give the gift of glamour with this diamond necklace featuring marquise and round stones, available in 18k white or yellow gold. $995 Buy Now

