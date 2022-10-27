15 Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart: Shop Sustainable Jewelry for Every Budget
Jewelry is one of the most popular holiday gifts for a reason: it's sentimental, stylish, and lasts for generations — when you buy from the right brands, that is. If you're looking to treat your loved ones (or yourself) to fine jewelry that won't break the bank, look no further than Brilliant Earth's selection of ethical and sustainable bracelets, earrings, rings, and necklaces.
Not only is Brilliant Earth good for the planet — with responsibly sourced, conflict-free gemstones, recycled precious metals, and sustainable packaging — but it's also good for your wallet. The brand has luxury jewelry gifts to fit every budget, from diamond-accented pieces under $250 to opulent cocktail rings decked out with dazzling gemstones of every color.
Brilliant Earth's selection of custom engagement rings and hundreds of fine jewelry pieces gives you plenty to choose from for that special someone on your holiday shopping list, but we've narrowed down our 15 favorite pieces at every price point. No matter your budget, whether you're looking to gift simple studs or decadent diamonds, check out Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry they'll want to wear over and over again.
Jewelry Gifts Under $250
For the astrology lover in your life, this necklace features the zodiac constellation of your choice in sparkling diamonds.
These North Star earrings are perfect for the holidays and come in a variety of gemstones, including this ruby pair.
This chic chain link bracelet can be worn alone or as part of a bracelet stack.
Classy and timeless, a simple pair of pearl studs will never go out of style.
What better way to memorialize your love for someone than with a delicate, heart-shaped diamond bracelet?
Jewelry Gifts Under $500
Each pair of freshwater pearls in this earrings have a unique shape, making them a one-pf-a-kind gift.
One of Brilliant Earth's most popular designs, the North Star pendant comes on a cable-style chain.
These hydrangea-inspired cluster earrings are a way better gift than a bouquet.
Delicate and understated, this 14k gold bracelet features a dazzling diamond-covered crescent moon.
Available in rose gold, yellow gold, or sterling silver, these petite huggie earrings feature three glittering diamonds on each hoop.
Jewelry Gifts Over $500
Make a statement with this bold blue topaz ring with a diamond pavé band.
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of diamond studs. Choose between white, yellow or rose gold or platinum settings, and your choice of carat weight.
This cultured pearl cocktail ring is a fresh, contemporary take on classic pearl designs.
Give the gift of glamour with this diamond necklace featuring marquise and round stones, available in 18k white or yellow gold.
Toi et Moi styles are making a comeback, and this romantic ring features pale pink morganite and lush magenta tourmaline.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets to Give This Christmas
Reese Witherspoon Loves This Affordable, Ethical Diamond Jewelry Brand
The 15 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Women: Tatcha, The Ordinary & More
The 20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets to Give This Christmas
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge
Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping