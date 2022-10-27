Sponsored by Brilliant Earth

15 Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart: Shop Sustainable Jewelry for Every Budget

By Lauren Gruber‍
Brilliant Earth jewelry
Brilliant Earth

Jewelry is one of the most popular holiday gifts for a reason: it's sentimental, stylish, and lasts for generations — when you buy from the right brands, that is. If you're looking to treat your loved ones (or yourself) to fine jewelry that won't break the bank, look no further than Brilliant Earth's selection of ethical and sustainable bracelets, earrings, rings, and necklaces.

Shop Brilliant Earth Jewelry

Not only is Brilliant Earth good for the planet — with responsibly sourced, conflict-free gemstones, recycled precious metals, and sustainable packaging — but it's also good for your wallet. The brand has luxury jewelry gifts to fit every budget, from diamond-accented pieces under $250 to opulent cocktail rings decked out with dazzling gemstones of every color.  

Brilliant Earth's selection of custom engagement rings and hundreds of fine jewelry pieces gives you plenty to choose from for that special someone on your holiday shopping list, but we've narrowed down our 15 favorite pieces at every price point. No matter your budget, whether you're looking to gift simple studs or decadent diamonds, check out Brilliant Earth's selection of fine jewelry they'll want to wear over and over again. 

Jewelry Gifts Under $250

Constellation Diamond Pendant
Constellation Diamond Pendant
Brilliant Earth
Constellation Diamond Pendant

For the astrology lover in your life, this necklace features the zodiac constellation of your choice in sparkling diamonds.

$195
North Star Lab Ruby Earrings
North Star Lab Ruby Earrings
Brilliant Earth
North Star Lab Ruby Earrings

These North Star earrings are perfect for the holidays and come in a variety of gemstones, including this ruby pair.

$95
14K Yellow Gold Vermeil Toggle Link Bracelet
14K Yellow Gold Vermeil Toggle Link Bracelet
Brilliant Earth
14K Yellow Gold Vermeil Toggle Link Bracelet

This chic chain link bracelet can be worn alone or as part of a bracelet stack.

$225
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings

Classy and timeless, a simple pair of pearl studs will never go out of style.

$95
Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet
Brilliant Earth Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet
Brilliant Earth
Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet

What better way to memorialize your love for someone than with a delicate, heart-shaped diamond bracelet?

$180

Jewelry Gifts Under $500

Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

Each pair of freshwater pearls in this earrings have a unique shape, making them a one-pf-a-kind gift.

$350
North Star Diamond Pendant
North Star Diamond Pendant
Brilliant Earth
North Star Diamond Pendant

One of Brilliant Earth's most popular designs, the North Star pendant comes on a cable-style chain.

$495
Hydrangea Bouquet Earrings
Hydrangea Bouquet Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Hydrangea Bouquet Earrings

These hydrangea-inspired cluster earrings are a way better gift than a bouquet.

$395
Crescent Diamond Bracelet
Crescent Diamond Bracelet
Brilliant Earth
Crescent Diamond Bracelet

Delicate and understated, this 14k gold bracelet features a dazzling diamond-covered crescent moon.

$495
Petite Diamond Huggie Earrings
Petite Diamond Huggie Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Petite Diamond Huggie Earrings

Available in rose gold, yellow gold, or sterling silver, these petite huggie earrings feature three glittering diamonds on each hoop.

$350

Jewelry Gifts Over $500

Fiesta London Blue Topaz and Diamond Cocktail Ring
Fiesta London Blue Topaz and Diamond Cocktail Ring
Brilliant Earth
Fiesta London Blue Topaz and Diamond Cocktail Ring

Make a statement with this bold blue topaz ring with a diamond pavé band.

$1,190
Round Diamond Stud Earrings
Round Diamond Stud Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Round Diamond Stud Earrings

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of diamond studs. Choose between white, yellow or rose gold or platinum settings, and your choice of carat weight.

$825
Fête Cultured Pearl Open Cocktail Ring
Fête Cultured Pearl Open Cocktail Ring
Brilliant Earth
Fête Cultured Pearl Open Cocktail Ring

This cultured pearl cocktail ring is a fresh, contemporary take on classic pearl designs.

$990
Versailles Diamond Pendant
Versailles Diamond Pendant
Brilliant Earth
Versailles Diamond Pendant

Give the gift of glamour with this diamond necklace featuring marquise and round stones, available in 18k white or yellow gold.

$995
Toi Et Moi Morganite and Pink Tourmaline Cocktail Ring
Toi Et Moi Morganite and Pink Tourmaline Cocktail Ring
Brilliant Earth
Toi Et Moi Morganite and Pink Tourmaline Cocktail Ring

Toi et Moi styles are making a comeback, and this romantic ring features pale pink morganite and lush magenta tourmaline.

$1,490

