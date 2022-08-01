We're always trying to be more like Reese Witherspoon, but the actress and producer's red carpet-ready style isn't always in our budget. Luckily, Witherspoon was spotted last week at the premiere of her new Apple+ show Surface in a pair of diamond earrings from an actually affordable brand. She paired a custom beaded Schiaparelli sheath with a set of equally brilliant diamond earrings from ethical jewelry brand Vrai.

Witherspoon isn't the only celeb wearing Vrai's diamond jewelry—Hailey Bieber, Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner, and more have been spotted in the brand's environmentally friendly baubles. Using only sustainably created lab diamonds, Vrai offers a variety of high-quality jewelry that benefit your wallet and the planet. Every carat of diamonds Vrai produces saves 143 pounds of carbon dioxide and over 2,000 ounces of air pollution. The brand harnesses the power of the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest to create diamonds that don't rely on mine labor.

Solitaire Stud Vrai Solitaire Stud You can buy Reese's exact studs, or customize them with your choice of diamond shape, setting, and carat weight. STARTING AT $600 Buy Now

The exact pair of earrings worn by the Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies star are solitaire studs with a round brilliant diamond set in 14k yellow gold. Witherspoon opted for the one-carat pair, but these earrings start as low as $600.

Tiny Stud Vrai Tiny Stud These petite diamond studs would look gorgeous worn among a cluster of ear piercings, or on their own for a subtle sparkle. $83/SINGLE OR $165/PAIR Buy Now

Diamond jewelry from Vrai is completely customizable—their expert diamond cutters offer 10 different cuts from classic round and oval to elegant emerald to unique cuts such as marquise and asscher. You can also choose between 14k white, rose, and yellow gold to suit your style. Vrai diamond jewelry starts as low as $82.50, so you're sure to find something you love within your budget.

Whether you're looking for an engagement ring, special gift, or simply to shop Reese Witherspoon's style, Vrai's selection of affordable, ethical jewelry has got you covered.

Tiny Station Necklace Vrai Tiny Station Necklace Worn on its own or as part of a necklace stack, this delicate 14k gold chain features five round brilliant diamonds and a spring-clasp closure. $400 Buy Now

Petal Cuff Vrai Petal Cuff Equal parts unique and understated, this dainty cuff bracelet features marquise and pear petals at each end. $650 Buy Now

Soltaire Necklace Vrai Soltaire Necklace Available in a variety of cuts, colors, and settings, including this 14k yellow gold marquise option, this classic diamond necklace will never go out of style. $500 Buy Now

