Shopping

Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Summer Jewelry: The Star’s Affordable Diamond Earrings Start at Just $600 at Vrai

By Lauren Gruber‍
Reese Witherspoon for Vrai
Courtesy of Vrai

We're always trying to be more like Reese Witherspoon, but the actress and producer's red carpet-ready style isn't always in our budget. Luckily, Witherspoon was spotted last week at the premiere of her new Apple+ show Surface in a pair of diamond earrings from an actually affordable brand. She paired a custom beaded Schiaparelli sheath with a set of equally brilliant diamond earrings from ethical jewelry brand Vrai.

Shop Vrai

Witherspoon isn't the only celeb wearing Vrai's diamond jewelry—Hailey BieberAngelina JolieKendall Jenner, and more have been spotted in the brand's environmentally friendly baubles. Using only sustainably created lab diamonds, Vrai offers a variety of high-quality jewelry that benefit your wallet and the planet. Every carat of diamonds Vrai produces saves 143 pounds of carbon dioxide and over 2,000 ounces of air pollution. The brand harnesses the power of the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest to create diamonds that don't rely on mine labor. 

Solitaire Stud
Solitaire Stud
Vrai
Solitaire Stud

You can buy Reese's exact studs, or customize them with your choice of diamond shape, setting, and carat weight. 

STARTING AT $600

The exact pair of earrings worn by the Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies star are solitaire studs with a round brilliant diamond set in 14k yellow gold. Witherspoon opted for the one-carat pair, but these earrings start as low as $600.

Tiny Stud
Tiny Stud
Vrai
Tiny Stud

These petite diamond studs would look gorgeous worn among a cluster of ear piercings, or on their own for a subtle sparkle.

$83/SINGLE OR $165/PAIR

Diamond jewelry from Vrai is completely customizable—their expert diamond cutters offer 10 different cuts from classic round and oval to elegant emerald to unique cuts such as marquise and asscher. You can also choose between 14k white, rose, and yellow gold to suit your style. Vrai diamond jewelry starts as low as $82.50, so you're sure to find something you love within your budget.

The Classic Hidden Halo Round Brilliant Engagement Ring
The Classic Hidden Halo Round Brilliant Engagement Ring
Vrai
The Classic Hidden Halo Round Brilliant Engagement Ring

The halo of tiny diamonds hidden underneath this engagement ring makes the stone sparkle even more.

$1,150

Whether you're looking for an engagement ring, special gift, or simply to shop Reese Witherspoon's style, Vrai's selection of affordable, ethical jewelry has got you covered. 

Tiny Station Necklace
Tiny Station Necklace
Vrai
Tiny Station Necklace

Worn on its own or as part of a necklace stack, this delicate 14k gold chain features five round brilliant diamonds and a spring-clasp closure.

$400
The Toi et Moi Emerald and Pear Engagement Ring
The Toi et Moi Emerald and Pear Engagement Ring
Vrai
The Toi et Moi Emerald and Pear Engagement Ring

Both Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande wear this unique "toi et moi" style engagement ring, which is French for "you and me."

$1,350
Knife-Edge Bezel Drop Huggie Hoop
Knife-Edge Bezel Drop Huggie Hoop
Vrai
Knife-Edge Bezel Drop Huggie Hoop

The classic huggie hoop gets a hint of sparkle with a bezel-set diamond that dangles from the ear.

$590
Inner Fire Medallion
Inner Fire Medallion
Vrai
Inner Fire Medallion

Adorned with a trillion-cut diamond at its center, this medallion necklace is designed to awaken your inner passion.

$380
The Single Shared Prong Band
The Single Shared Prong Band
Vrai
The Single Shared Prong Band

Cast light from every angle with this dazzling diamond-studded band, available in yellow, white, and rose gold as well as platinum.

$1,050
Petal Cuff
Petal Cuff
Vrai
Petal Cuff

Equal parts unique and understated, this dainty cuff bracelet features marquise and pear petals at each end.

$650
Soltaire Necklace
Solitaire Necklace
Vrai
Soltaire Necklace

Available in a variety of cuts, colors, and settings, including this 14k yellow gold marquise option, this classic diamond necklace will never go out of style.

$500

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Son Joins 'Never Have I Ever'

Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Working With Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Morning Show’ and New Series ‘Surface’

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Morning Show’ and How it Speaks the Truth to Women in Media (Exclusive)

Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day

10 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends

Get Oscar de la Renta for Less at Amazon's Luxury Store

Save an Extra 30% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing Today Only

The Best Jewelry Gifts for 2022 Graduates

20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts at Amazon