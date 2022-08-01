Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Summer Jewelry: The Star’s Affordable Diamond Earrings Start at Just $600 at Vrai
We're always trying to be more like Reese Witherspoon, but the actress and producer's red carpet-ready style isn't always in our budget. Luckily, Witherspoon was spotted last week at the premiere of her new Apple+ show Surface in a pair of diamond earrings from an actually affordable brand. She paired a custom beaded Schiaparelli sheath with a set of equally brilliant diamond earrings from ethical jewelry brand Vrai.
Witherspoon isn't the only celeb wearing Vrai's diamond jewelry—Hailey Bieber, Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner, and more have been spotted in the brand's environmentally friendly baubles. Using only sustainably created lab diamonds, Vrai offers a variety of high-quality jewelry that benefit your wallet and the planet. Every carat of diamonds Vrai produces saves 143 pounds of carbon dioxide and over 2,000 ounces of air pollution. The brand harnesses the power of the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest to create diamonds that don't rely on mine labor.
You can buy Reese's exact studs, or customize them with your choice of diamond shape, setting, and carat weight.
The exact pair of earrings worn by the Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies star are solitaire studs with a round brilliant diamond set in 14k yellow gold. Witherspoon opted for the one-carat pair, but these earrings start as low as $600.
These petite diamond studs would look gorgeous worn among a cluster of ear piercings, or on their own for a subtle sparkle.
Diamond jewelry from Vrai is completely customizable—their expert diamond cutters offer 10 different cuts from classic round and oval to elegant emerald to unique cuts such as marquise and asscher. You can also choose between 14k white, rose, and yellow gold to suit your style. Vrai diamond jewelry starts as low as $82.50, so you're sure to find something you love within your budget.
The halo of tiny diamonds hidden underneath this engagement ring makes the stone sparkle even more.
Whether you're looking for an engagement ring, special gift, or simply to shop Reese Witherspoon's style, Vrai's selection of affordable, ethical jewelry has got you covered.
Worn on its own or as part of a necklace stack, this delicate 14k gold chain features five round brilliant diamonds and a spring-clasp closure.
Both Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande wear this unique "toi et moi" style engagement ring, which is French for "you and me."
The classic huggie hoop gets a hint of sparkle with a bezel-set diamond that dangles from the ear.
Adorned with a trillion-cut diamond at its center, this medallion necklace is designed to awaken your inner passion.
Cast light from every angle with this dazzling diamond-studded band, available in yellow, white, and rose gold as well as platinum.
Equal parts unique and understated, this dainty cuff bracelet features marquise and pear petals at each end.
Available in a variety of cuts, colors, and settings, including this 14k yellow gold marquise option, this classic diamond necklace will never go out of style.
